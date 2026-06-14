Bharat Innovates 2026 is a key milestone in India-France ties: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) The inauguration of Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, France, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron marks a "defining milestone in the India-France partnership", Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday.

President Macron's emphasis on Bharat Innovates as a bridge between India's and France's thriving technological landscape reflects the growing ambition and depth of our collaboration in emerging technologies, enterprise and innovation, the Union Minister said in a post on social media platform X.

As highlighted by Prime Minister Modi, the true greatness of innovation lies not merely in valuation but in its human impact. From AI for 'All to Technology for Humanity', India is emerging not just as a technology powerhouse but as a provider of solutions for the world," Minister Pradhan added.

He also said that with scale, speed and a commitment to a sustainable future, Bharat Innovates showcases how India's young innovators are creating solutions that can benefit all of humanity.

"More than a platform, Bharat Innovates 2026 reflects the shared conviction of India and France that innovation must serve humanity and shape a better future. Rooted in shared values and guided by a shared vision, our partnership is transforming innovation into inspiration and progress for the world," Union Minister Pradhan added.

"The ideas, partnerships and innovations emerging from Nice over the coming days will further strengthen the India-France innovation partnership. I am confident that Bharat Innovates will also serve as a global accelerator for the Indian educational ecosystem contributing meaningfully to global progress," he said.

Bharat Innovates, a three-day event, brings together Indian deep-tech start-ups, innovators, researchers and investors with global innovation funds and footprint. It showcases India's premier deep technology at the global stage, presenting 120 pathbreaking start-ups and more than 20 Institutes of Excellence, across 13 critical technology pillars of global importance.

More than 350 top investors and venture capitalists from across the world are also participating in the event.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the startups and innovators spanning Quantum Computing, Semiconductors, Biotechnology, Defence, Space, Healthcare, MedTech, Advanced Materials, Clean Energy and other frontier sectors.

The two leaders also witnessed the exhibition and interacted with startups and innovators spanning Quantum Computing, Semiconductors, Biotechnology, Defence, Space, Healthcare, MedTech, Advanced Materials, Clean Energy and other frontier sectors.

In a message on X, Minister Pradhan said, "The inauguration of #BharatInnovates2026 in Nice, France by Prime Minister @narendramodiJi and President @EmmanuelMacron marks a defining milestone in the India-France partnership."

Under the aegis of the India–France Year of Innovation, the Union Ministry of Education is hosting Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, France, from June 14-16.

Wishing all participants for a fruitful and impactful event, the Union Education Minister said that the ideas, partnerships and innovations emerging from Nice over the coming days will further strengthen the India-France innovation partnership.

Union Minister Pradhan on X said, "Hon'ble President's (Emmanuel Macron) emphasis on Bharat Innovates as a bridge between India's innovation ecosystem and France's thriving technological landscape reflects the growing ambition and depth of our collaboration in emerging technologies, enterprise and innovation."

"I am confident that Bharat Innovates will also serve as a global accelerator for the Indian educational ecosystem contributing meaningfully to global progress," Minister Pradhan added.

On Friday, Union Minister Pradhan released two strategic documents on Bharat Innovates, showcasing India's emerging innovation and startup ecosystem rooted in higher education and research institutions.

The Bharat Innovates 2026 initiative reinforces the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to transform India from a nation of knowledge consumers into a nation of knowledge creators, innovators and technology leaders.

Union Minister Pradhan said that one of the core objectives of the NEP 2020 is to transform India from a system of knowledge consumption to a system of knowledge creation and innovation.

The two strategic documents released on the occasion comprised the Bharat Innovates Startup Compendium, which profiles 120 high-potential startups selected from across the country.

The documents provide sector-wise market intelligence, technology trends, global opportunity mapping and strategic engagement pathways to help startups identify future growth opportunities.

--IANS

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