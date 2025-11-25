November 25, 2025 4:40 PM हिंदी

Bhagyashree shows a glimpse of her fitness with quick 7-second drill

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Veteran actress Bhagyashree gave a sneak peek into her fitness routine with a quick 7-second drill.

The ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress showcased agility, mobility, and coordination, demonstrating how even a simple exercise can be effective in staying fit and active. On Tuesday, Bhagyashree took to her Instagram handle and posted a video demonstrating her quick 7-second drill.

For the caption, she wrote, “#tuesdaytipswithb Agility, mobility and coordination is what will be tested in this simple drill. It took me 7 secs each. Try it and tell share the time you took. Do it everyday and compete against yourself to better your speed.#healthtips #functionaltraining #workoutmotivation #fitnessmotivation.”

In the video, the actress said, “Today's tutorial will define how agile you are. I'm going to show you a simple drill. Try it and try and better yourself each time you do it. Concentration is the key. Show me how quick you can move.”

Every Tuesday, the 56-year-old actress shares useful health and fitness tips under her series #TuesdayTipsWithB. In her previous post, she emphasized the importance of movement, saying, “Movement is medicine. Do be able to do your daily chores, your body has to be flexible and pain free. Simple tips followed routinely make that possible. Do try this.”

On the professional front, Bhagyashree will next be seen in the upcoming film “Raja Shivaji,” directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The highly anticipated film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Fardeen Khan, among others. “Raja Shivaji” is slated for a theatrical release in May 2026.

Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut in the 1989 with “Maine Pyar Kiya” alongside Salman Khan.

She made her return to Hindi films with projects like “Maa Santoshi Maa”, “Humko Deewana Kar Gaye,” and “Red Alert: The War Within.” After taking a break for several years, she made a comeback to television with the serial “Laut Aao Trisha.”

--IANS

ps/

