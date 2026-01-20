Bhagyashree shares life lesson using Kishore Kumar’s iconic song, encourages positive thinking

January 20, 2026 11:33 PM हिंदी

Mumbai Jan 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhagyashree has taken to her social media account to share an uplifting message with her fans, and has urged them not to deep dive into negativity or get affected by others’ negative opinions.

She asked fans to instead emphasise on self-growth and inner peace, and encouraged people to focus on filling their minds and souls with positivity rather than opinions of others about them.

Citing the legendary singer Kishore Kumar's iconic song Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Bhagyashree said that people will always have something to say, but it is up to each individual to decide whether to dwell on the negative thoughts or let them go. She concluded her beautiful message by stressing that choosing happiness, self-belief, and positivity is what truly matters.

Sharing the video message on her social media account, Bhagyashree captioned it as,”#tuesdaytipswithb Never let negativity bog you down. Criticism should not undermine you or your capabilities. Comparison should be to better yourself with each passing day. Strive to improve your skills, make yourself better tomorrow than you were yesterday.”

Bhagyashree is seen often sharing multiple tips for quick hacks to keep fit amidst busy schedules.

Simultaneously, the 56 year-old actress also shares many hacks for a pain free body.

A few days ago, Bhagyashree shared a video to reduce stiffness in the body.

She was seen showing a few quick exercises for the same.

Bhagyashree captioned it as, “Wake up with no back pain. Do these simple muscle release exercises and reduce the stiffness in your lower back and hips. Wake up fresh as a daisy, ready to take on the new day. Happy New Year in advance. #tuesdaytipswithb #stretching #exercise #muscles #backpainless.”

