Bhagyashree recalls how Genelia fed Riteish on the set of 'Raja Shivaji'

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood.

Over the years, the two have collaborated on many movies such as "Tujhe Meri Kasam", "Masti", "Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya", and "Mr Mummy".

Most recently, Riteish and Genelia joined forces for the forthcoming historical drama, "Raja Shivaji".

While Riteish is directing and playing the titular role in the movie, Genelia is on board the project as the producer, along with essaying the role of Saibai.

While speaking during the trailer launch event of "Raja Shivaji", actress Bhagyashree recalled how Genelia fed Riteish on the set.

She shared that once, Riteish was so busy with the shoot that he did not get the time to have his dinner, and Genelia was running behind him with a plate full of food, urging him to eat.

"I remember one scene. Like Jijabai (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja's mother) used to feed Shivaji Raje, the director (Riteish) was so busy that it was late at night, and we had all eaten, but he was busy setting up the shots. So our producer (Genelia) was going behind him with a plate of roti and vegetables, asking him to eat one bite. So that's what love is," said Bhagyashree.

Penned and helmed by Riteish, the project is a cinematic adaptation of the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire.

The drama enjoys an ensemble cast with Riteish in the title role, and Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia playing other crucial roles.

Backed by Mumbai Film Company in association with Jio Studios, the movie enjoys camera work by Santosh Sivan and editing by Urvashi Saxena.

The tunes for the drama have been scored by the composer duo Ajay-Atul.

--IANS

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