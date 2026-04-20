April 20, 2026 8:43 PM हिंदी

Bhagyashree calls playing Jijau in Raja Shivaji her 'Golden Moment'

Bhagyashree calls playing Jijau in Raja Shivaji her 'Golden Moment'

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree will soon be seen essaying the role of Jijau in Riteish Deshmukh's period drama "Raja Shivaji".

For Bhagyashree, the project holds a deep meaning as it brings to life the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “Chhatrapati Maharaj is the gold of our country and we have brought him home,” she shared.

The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress further credited Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh for making the project possible.

“Thanks to them for bringing this story to life," she added.

Shedding further light on her role as Jijau, Bhagyashree described it as a humbling experience.

“I am extremely humbled to play Jijau. She is not just a mother; she was the strength, the mountain, and the solid foundation that shaped her children,” she shared.

Emphasising the resilience of Jijau, she added, “Har anyay ke aage voh dat kar khadi rehti hai,” she went on to add.

Calling it more than just a role, Bhagyashree concluded, saying “It’s not only a pleasure, it’s an honour… I’m truly thankful I get to portray such powerful characters."

Meanwhile, speaking during the trailer launch event of "Raja Shivaji", Bhagyashree recalled an adorable moment between Genelia and Riteish.

She stated that during the shoot, once Riteish got so busy that he did not get the time to have dinner, and a concerned Genelia ran behind him with a plate full of food, urging him to have something.

Sharing the incident, Bhagyashree said, "I remember one scene. Like Jijabai (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja's mother) used to feed Shivaji Raje, the director (Riteish) was so busy that it was late at night, and we had all eaten, but he was busy setting up the shots. So our producer (Genelia) was going behind him with a plate of roti and vegetables, asking him to eat one bite. So that's what love is."

Backed by Mumbai Film Company in association with Jio Studios, the core cast of the drama further includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte.

--IANS

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