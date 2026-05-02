BFI updates Elite National Coaching Camp assessment schedule to ensure a transparent selection process

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has established the assessment framework for the Elite National Coaching Camp, a crucial process that will influence national rankings and guide selections for upcoming international events.

The assessment results will play a key role in finalising India’s participation in major international events, including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Boxing Cup 2, and other tournaments. The rankings will stay valid until the next assessment cycle.

During its structured selection process, BFI published the assessment schedule in late April. A corrigendum was later released on May 1 to update some timelines and provide athletes with sufficient preparation time due to the delayed approval for the camp.

The assessment will occur in two phases under the new schedule. Strength & Conditioning tests are set for May 6 and 7, with sparring bouts taking place from May 11 to 15 in a knockout format to establish final rankings across different weight categories.

The evaluation totals 200 marks, covering both technical and non-technical aspects. Non-technical components—such as attendance, weight management, health maintenance, international potential, and strength & conditioning—will be factored into the overall score alongside technical evaluations by a panel of judges.

The framework considers recent performances, such as results from the COAS Cup 2026, to create a merit-based system that recognises consistency and competitive success. Within each weight class, rankings will be established through a structured knockout format, offering a fair and competitive environment for all competitors.

Col Arun Malik, Executive Director, Boxing Federation of India, said, “Our assessment framework is built on the principles of transparency, objectivity, and performance. The schedule was communicated in advance as part of a structured process, and the recent refinements were made solely to ensure that athletes have adequate time to prepare following the delay in camp sanction. This system ensures that selection remains fair, consistent, and aligned with international high-performance standards as we prepare for major global competitions.”

Only the highest-performing boxers will advance in the National Coaching Camp, specifically, the top four in Olympic weight classes and the top two in non-Olympic divisions, further bolstering a high-performance atmosphere within the national program.

Additionally, BFI has established rigorous protocols for weight management, attendance, and discipline, with specific scoring criteria and penalties to ensure compliance with elite training standards and accountability among all participants.

--IANS

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