Bettiah voters keenly await PM Modi’s arrival for poll rally

Bettiah, Nov 8 (IANS) Excited Bihar voters are keenly waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Bettiah for addressing an election rally on Saturday, crediting his campaign in the state to the bumper 64.66 per cent turnout in the first phase of the Assembly poll on November 6.

Ashok Kumar, a Bettiah resident, said he can’t wait to hear PM Modi’s speech.

He described PM Modi as the architect of India’s prosperous future. “He is a messiah of the poor. The NDA government led by Nitish Kumar has performed well, due to which it will come back to power with a two-thirds majority,” said Kumar.

Sundaran Devi said she has come to the rally venue to catch a glimpse of PM Modi. “I am very happy that he is coming to Bettiah. This, incidentally, is his second visit to the area, and I just want to watch him address the crowd.”

She said the political wave in favour of the NDA will result in the alliance coming back to power in the current elections.

“No matter what the rivals say, the NDA government will be formed again due to its good performance,” she said, adding that women voters like her are working in the direction to ensure a BJP victory.

Renu Gupta, another woman supporter of the BJP from the district, said, “It is a matter of pride not just for Bettiah but the entire Champaran region that PM Modi is coming here.”

She said women are particularly excited about the PM’s rally and wish that he continues to perform and deliver welfare schemes for them.

Another BJP supporter, Pratik Tiwari, said the arrival of PM Modi in the region is a welcome sign, as this will boost the voting percentage, as it did in the first phase of voting.

“PM Modi’s slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas…’ has ensured basic facilities for all people without discrimination in Bihar,” he said, adding that the Nitish Kumar government has also proved to be an inclusive regime.

PM Modi’s rally holds special significance for the BJP and its allies in north Bihar, where the alliance is seeking to consolidate its base ahead of the second phase of polling on 122 seats on November 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

