Bengal verdict marks 'historic shift', says former IAF officer Ranjan Mukherjee; credits PM Modi, voter sentiment

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the government in West Bengal, veteran Air Commodore Ranjan Mukherjee (retired) on Monday described the electoral outcome as a "historic shift", crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the party's organisational strength, and a strong voter-driven sentiment for change.

Speaking to IANS, Mukherjee underlined the strategic importance of West Bengal, calling it the "nerve centre" of the Northeast and a critical region influencing stability in neighbouring areas.

"This is a historic shift. Based on the trends coming in, I would simply say that this is a historic shift. Bengal is not an ordinary state — its stability impacts not only the Northeast but also neighbouring regions like Nepal and Myanmar," he said.

Veteran Air Commodore Ranjan Mukherjee, a recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal and former Additional Director General of Prasar Bharati, is also associated with grassroots initiatives in West Bengal through an NGO.

He emphasised that the BJP's campaign messaging played a decisive role.

"The credit, in my view, goes to the Prime Minister, the BJP's organisational campaign and strategy, and the narrative of change they consistently pushed. Their slogan 'Palatna hai, BJP Sarkar' became a major factor," Mukherjee noted.

Addressing the political messaging during the campaign, where the Trinamool Congress (TMC) projected the BJP as a threat to Bengal, Mukherjee said the electorate responded with a clear counter-message.

He outlined three key factors behind the outcome.

"First, the correction of voter lists under SIR, where names of deceased individuals and incorrect entries -- a legacy issue from the Left era -- were addressed. This removed what had become a significant vote bank for certain parties, and the Election Commission deserves credit for that," he said.

"Second, the silent but decisive role of women voters. There was a perception being built that women were solidly behind Mamata Banerjee, but the results suggest that women voters quietly influenced the outcome in favour of change," he added.

"Third, the issue of alleged oppression and the so-called 'syndicate' system. Syndicate is a softer word — in reality, it functioned like a mafia network across sectors. People voted against this system," Mukherjee asserted.

On the long-debated Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Mukherjee termed it an important issue, particularly from a national security standpoint.

"The Uniform Civil Code is very important for Bengal. Under the previous regime, appeasement politics reached a level where it did not benefit ordinary Muslims but strengthened select leaders and their vote banks. A lot of misinformation was spread about the UCC, but people are no longer driven by fear. If implemented properly, it would be welcomed," he said.

He also highlighted concerns around infiltration and national security, particularly along the India-Bangladesh border.

"The Home Minister (Amit Shah) has indicated that the remaining fencing -- about 500 km -- will be completed soon. Agencies have identified networks facilitating infiltration and dispersing individuals across states. Many such individuals possess voter ID cards. This is a serious national security issue, and decisive action will make a significant difference," he said.

Expanding on the "syndicate" issue, Mukherjee alleged widespread informal levies and economic exploitation at the grassroots level.

"For instance, if a worker earns Rs 15,000, they may receive only Rs 12,000–13,000, with the rest taken as 'cut money' by local operators. Similarly, small businesses and vendors are often compelled to pay amounts ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. This system had deeply affected everyday life," he alleged.

He also pointed to urban conditions in Kolkata, alleging encroachments and informal networks controlling local commerce.

"There are areas where public spaces are heavily encroached upon, and such systems operate with local patronage. People wanted a change from this structure," he added.

Commenting on the role of Central forces personnel during the elections, Mukherjee said their presence ensured transparency and reduced the likelihood of irregularities.

"If Central Forces had not been deployed, the situation could have been different. In 2021, the preparedness was not at the same level, and there were several incidents. This time, the process has been far more transparent," he added.

On the question of who deserves the 'man of the match' credit for the BJP’s performance, Mukherjee credited the electorate.

"The 'Man of the Match' is the people -- the public is the ultimate authority. At the same time, the Prime Minister and the BJP organisation deserve credit for taking their message effectively to the public," he said.

--IANS

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