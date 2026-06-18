Bengal T20 League: Shahbaz, Sumanta help Rarh Tigers seal top spot in Season 3 table

Kolkata, June 18 (IANS) Having already sealed a place in the semifinals, Shrachi Rarh Tigers outclassed Kolkata Royal Tigers by seven wickets in their final preliminary game to finish the league stage as table-toppers in Season 3 of the Bengal T20 League at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Batting first, a brilliant unbeaten 94 off 53 balls by Abishek Porel powered Kolkata Royal Tigers to a competitive 165/5 in their 20 overs. The left-hander anchored the innings with a fine mix of aggression and composure, keeping the scoreboard ticking despite wickets falling at regular intervals.

For Rarh Tigers, Sukhmeet Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rahul Prasad, and Dipanjan Mukherjee bagged one wicket each.

In reply, Rarh Tigers chased down the target comfortably, scoring 166/3 in 17.5 overs. Shahbaz Ahmed led the charge with an unbeaten 78 off 45 balls, while Sumanta Gupta played the perfect supporting role with a fluent 60 off 40 deliveries.

The duo stitched together a match-winning partnership to put Rarh Tigers firmly in control of the chase and helped their side finish the league stage on a high heading into the semifinals.

The Bengal T20 League is a franchise-based T20 cricket competition organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Now in its third season, the league features eight city-based franchises representing the breadth of West Bengal - Adamas Howrah Warriors, Novus Royals Purulia, Kolkata Royal Tigers, Murshidabad Kings & Kueens, Rashmi Nes Medinipur Wizards, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, and Sobisco Smashers Malda — competing across men's and women's competitions. Men's matches are held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with women's matches at the JU Salt Lake Campus, Kolkata.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Royal Tigers 165/5 in 20 overs (Abishek Porel 94 not out) lost to Shrachi Rarh Tigers 166/3 in 17.5 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 78 not out, Sumanta Gupta 60) by 7 wickets

--IANS

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