Bengal BJP launches documentary cautioning about danger of illegal infiltration

Kolkata, Jan 30 (IANS) In a bid to sharpen its campaign against the Trinamool Congress which the BJP accuses of pampering Bangladeshi infiltrators to protect the dedicated vote-bank in West Bengal, the party on Friday launched a documentary titled 'The Silent Invasion' cautioning people about the danger of rising illegal infiltration.

“Since 1980, the BJP has been asserting that infiltration is a conspiracy to capture India without a conventional war. In this context, the West Bengal BJP has launched a documentary titled ‘The Silent Invasion’.

"The film provides a fact-based record of how rampant illegal infiltration and the proliferation of forged identity documents are causing a ‘demographic re-engineering’ that not only threatens West Bengal’s socio-economic fabric but also jeopardizes national security," a press statement issued by the BJP on Friday stated.

The first episode of the documentary is titled 'Ticking Time Bomb'. It documents the arrest of illegal operatives linked to outfits like Al-Qaeda and JMB across India, including the recent Operation Praghat (2024-25) in Assam.

"The film cites a 2025 Guwahati High Court observation that describes this influx as a 'silent and invidious demographic invasion' akin to external aggression," the Press release states.

The documentary also exposes a deep-rooted conspiracy to erase cultural identity and manipulate democratic processes.

The findings of the documentary include details of rate-cards for getting forged Indian identity documents, evidence destruction during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to evade the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s radar, and mass exodus through the International Borders in the state with Bangladesh.

“History has a way of returning to warn us, and once again, it stands at our doorstep, warning us of the grave consequences of silent demographic re-engineering unfolding in our midst.

"The painful legacy of deliberate demographic engineering, aimed at severing Bengal and Assam from the Indian Union through internal sabotage, looms large before us. At this critical juncture, we must reflect on this history as this moment serves as a clarion call to recognise and confront this internal sabotage, and to take decisive steps to safeguard our identity, our land and our nation from this 'silent invasion',” the statement reads.

--IANS

src/rad