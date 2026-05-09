Beneficiaries say govt stands with poor during difficult times through PMSBY​

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh), May 9 (IANS) Completing 11 years since their launch on May 9, 2015, the Central government’s flagship social security initiatives — Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) — are continuing to provide crucial financial support to poor and middle-class families across the country.​

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the schemes offer insurance protection at extremely affordable premiums. According to officials, these schemes have emerged as a major support system for families facing accidents, deaths, or financial crises.​

In the Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, several residents told IANS that these schemes have become a lifeline for the economically weaker sections.​

Shailesh Gupta, a resident of Ramanujganj, said that schemes like PMSBY have become a significant source of support for poor and middle-class families.​

“Eleven years ago, on May 9, this scheme was launched, and since then, many families have received financial assistance. For common people like us, getting such a large security cover at a very small premium amount is a big relief,” he said.​

He explained that during accidents or crises, families are often worried about medical treatment expenses and daily survival. In such difficult situations, the insurance scheme provides much-needed support and prevents families from collapsing under financial pressure.​

“If these schemes did not exist, many families would have been pushed into debt and economic hardship. Whenever we talk about trust, we feel the government stands with us as a strong support system,” Gupta added.​

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he appealed to people to take advantage of the scheme and encourage others to enrol as well. He mentioned that only Rs 20 is deducted annually from his HDFC Bank account towards the premium.​

Another beneficiary, B.D. Lal Gupta from Purandih Gram Panchayat said the scheme has greatly benefited poor families.​

“My account is in the State Bank of India, and Rs 20 gets automatically deducted every year. Many poor families who face accidents and do not have money receive major support through this scheme,” he said.​

He added that he had personally witnessed accident victims in Ramanujganj Hospital receiving benefits under the insurance scheme and praised the government for introducing such a welfare initiative at a minimal premium.​

Similarly, Sita Ram Gupta, a resident of Devgai Gram Panchayat in Ramanujganj tehsil, highlighted that no private company could provide such extensive insurance coverage at such a low cost.​

“This scheme provides insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh for just Rs 20 a year. Nobody knows what may happen in the future, but if a poor family receives Rs 2 lakh in difficult times, it becomes a huge support,” he said.​

Calling the scheme highly beneficial for poor families, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuing welfare initiatives aimed at strengthening the financial security of economically weaker sections.

--IANS

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