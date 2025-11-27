NZ pacer Ben Sears to play club cricket in Melbourne

Melbourne, Nov 27 (IANS) New Zealand fast bowler Ben Sears is set for a short playing spell in Victoria Premier Cricket as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

Sears will feature in six matches for Melbourne University Cricket Club - five T20s and one 50-over game - aiming to be ready for Wellington’s Super Smash campaign beginning in late December. If he returns to full fitness, he is expected to be in contention for New Zealand’s T20 World Cup squad in February.

The 27-year-old has been out of action since the T20I series against Australia in early October, following a recurrence of the hamstring issue that also kept him out of February’s Champions Trophy.

With New Zealand currently focused on Plunket Shield fixtures and offering minimal short-format opportunities, Melbourne was chosen as the ideal place for him to regain match practice.

"Ben has missed a large portion of cricket in two out of the last three summers, so it was important for him to get as much cricket as possible on grass wickets leading into his Super Smash return," New Zealand coach Rob Walter said.

"He's a big part of our future plans and with an important period of T20 cricket ahead of us, we want to ensure Ben has the safest and most appropriate return to play plan in place. He's been progressing well and we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on in Melbourne."

Sears — who has represented New Zealand in one Test, four ODIs, and 22 T20Is — is among several Black Caps fast bowlers currently dealing with injuries. Will O'Rourke is still recovering from a back stress fracture, Lockie Ferguson has been out with a hamstring issue, and Adam Milne is managing an ankle injury. Kyle Jamieson is also being eased back carefully following his back problems.

Despite these setbacks, New Zealand’s pace depth has been evident in recent white-ball series against West Indies and England, where Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, and Blair Tickner have all delivered impressive performances.

Sears will play his first match for University, a T20 against Kingston-Hawthorn, on Sunday.

--IANS

ab/bc