Belgian PM Wever arrives in India for first official visit, to hold talks with PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for his three-day visit to India.

This will be PM De Wever's first visit to India after assuming office in February last year. Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken is also part of the visiting delegation.

Later in the day, the visiting Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Welcome to India! A very warm welcome to Prime Minister Bart De Wever of Belgium as he arrives in New Delhi on an official visit. He was received by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth."

"The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the close and multifaceted India-Belgium partnership," the MEA added.

The visit is focused on strengthening bilateral trade, defence cooperation, renewable energy, technology, and deepening broader India-EU engagement.

While announcing his visit earlier, the MEA said that Bart De Wever and PM Modi will meet on Thursday, during which both will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest. PM De Wever will also deliver a keynote address at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) business event, in the context of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

After concluding his engagements in New Delhi, Bart De Wever will travel to Mumbai, where he will engage with various stakeholders, including from the diamond, ports and logistics sectors.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-Belgium partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, renewable energy, connectivity and people-to-people ties, as well as to further deepen India-EU and India-Europe engagement," the MEA mentioned.

Belgium was one of the first European nations to establish diplomatic ties with independent India in September 1947. The strong bilateral relationship between India and Belgium is rooted in shared values, including a commitment to the rule of law, federalism, and pluralism, according to the Indian Embassy in Brussels.

Belgium also supports India's bid for permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

--IANS

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