Beardman rested for second ODI against England, Dwarshuis added to T20I squad

Adelaide, Nov 15 (IANS) Young fast bowler Mahli Beardman will not play in Australia’s second ODI against England at the Adelaide Oval after the team management decided to rest him from the clash.

At the same time, left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis has been added to the T20I squad after Nathan Ellis was ruled out.

Beardman, 21, is being handled carefully after a sensational start to his ODI career. He took 6-24 in Friday’s opener at Perth, the best figures by an Australian men’s bowler on debut, and helped the hosts secure a seven-wicket win.

Beardman also became the first Australian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in men’s ODIs before turning 22, bettering Mitchell Starc’s 4-27 against Sri Lanka in November 2010.

Cricket Australia (CA) added that Riley Meredith has also joined the ODI squad for the last two games of the series.

“Meanwhile, fast bowler Mahli Beardman will be managed for today’s second ODI against England in Adelaide as he builds capacity following recent injuries. He will return to the side for the third ODI in Hobart on Wednesday. Riley Meredith has joined the ODI squad for the final two matches,” said CA in a statement on Sunday.

It is to be noted that Beardman was out for seven months when a stress fracture in his back flared up again after his T20I debut against Pakistan. Elsewhere, Meredith picked up four wickets for Tasmania in their Sheffield Shield defeat to Queensland. It means he and all-rounder Liam Scott are the likely candidates to come into the playing eleven in Adelaide in Beardman’s absence.

Meanwhile, Dwarshuis is in line to play his first international game since the ODI series in Bangladesh in June. CA said Ellis has not fully recovered from a left side strain picked during Australia’s ODI series defeat to South Africa in September. The T20I series begins in Melbourne on Saturday.

“Ben Dwarshuis has been added to the Australian squad for the upcoming T20 International series against England. Dwarshuis replaces Nathan Ellis, who is still recovering from a side strain sustained during the recent South Africa tour,” further said CA.

Australia have beaten England in 10 of their last 12 ODIs, the last three of them in a row. England, meanwhile, have lost 15 of their last 18 ODIs away from home, with their only wins in that period coming against Sri Lanka.

England managed only 131 in the series opener in Perth, their lowest first-innings score in the format since they made 110 against India in July 2022.

--IANS

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