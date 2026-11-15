November 15, 2026 8:30 AM हिंदी

5th ODI: 'I can do the job, if I get opportunity to use new ball, says Fisher

5th ODI: Hopefully I can do the job if given the opportunity to use the new ball, says Fisher

Mount Maunganui, Nov 15 (IANS) Fast bowler Matthew Fisher has made it clear he is ready to share the new ball in the fifth ODI against India at the Bay Oval, adding that he will be happy to take on any role the side hands him.

In six ODIs, Fisher has picked seven scalps, including picking 3-31 in New Zealand’s thumping 244-run win on Friday.

“I’ve bowled with both the new and old ball, so I like to think I can do both. If I get the opportunity to use the new ball today, hopefully I can do a job for the team. But, yeah, I suppose it’s about trying to be as adaptable as you can and doing whatever the team requires of you,” said Fisher in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

Fisher’s possible promotion comes with Matt Henry out of the fifth ODI due to him and Kyle Jamieson joining the Test side for the preparations of the two-game series starting on November 19. The fast bowler accepted that the absence of such an influential figure in Henry would be felt, but felt it also opens the door for squad members who have so far been waiting on the sidelines.

“I suppose there is a little more pressure, especially when you’ve got a key bowler like that, who takes three wickets in the first over. It’s just unbelievable to watch, to be honest. The way he goes about things, his preparation and everything.

“We’re definitely going to miss him today, but I suppose it gives a few other players who might be on the outside of the main squad an opportunity. You’ve just got to grab that with both hands and make the most of it.”

Fisher also spoke about the team’s last game, where Henry blew away India by picking a career-best 6-27. “I don’t know if you can look at it like that, I suppose. We’ve had a few weather-affected games, and Matt Henry wasn’t playing, so him coming back in and putting in that performance, along with the batters showing what they’re capable of, was pleasing.

“Whether it takes a couple of games or not, it shows their true colours out there and proves they’ve got it in the tank. So, yeah, it’s pretty pleasing to see and to be a part of that game.”

--IANS

nr/bc

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