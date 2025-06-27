B'desh interim govt forms panel to probe alleged irregularities in last three national elections

Dhaka, June 27 (IANS) The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh has established a five-member committee to investigate alleged irregularities, corruption, and administrative complicity in the national elections held in 2014, 2018, and 2024 amid a growing political crackdown on the Awami League and mounting calls for electoral accountability.

Earlier on Thursday night, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification stating that the committee would also formulate recommendations to ensure fair elections in the future, local media reported.

The notification stated that the three general elections held in 2014, 2018, and 2024 have received widespread criticism both domestically and internationally. It also alleged that the elections were tampered with to guarantee the victory of the ruling Awami League by deliberately denying citizens their right to vote.

“In order to ensure the people's right to vote in future, safeguard democracy in the country and prevent the threat of fascism and authoritarian rule, the interim government has decided to investigate the corruption, irregularities and criminal activities committed in these elections,” said the gazette.

Chief Advisor Yunus, in his social media, stated that there are clear accusations against those conducting the 2014, 2018 and 2024 elections of “violating the system outlined in Bangladesh’s constitution, which mandates governance through elected representatives”.

“In this context, the current government has decided to investigate the corruption, irregularities, and criminal activities associated with these elections to ensure the public's voting rights in the future, strengthen democracy in the country, and counter the risks of fascism and authoritarian rule. To this end, the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh has formed a ‘Committee to Investigate Allegations Related to the Past Three National Parliamentary Elections and Provide Recommendations for Holding Fair Elections in the Future’,” said Yunus in a post on X.

Reports suggest that the committee will be headed by former High Court justice Shamim Hasnain.

Other members comprise former additional secretary Shamim Al Mamun, Associate Professor Quazi Mahfujul Hoque Supan of the law department at Dhaka University, Barrister Tajriyaan Akram Hussain, and Election Expert Md Abdul Alim.

According to a report of Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo, the task of the committee included assessing the role of the then election commission and its secretariat, administration, the role of law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies. Besides, the committee will give recommendations about the desired role, and changes and outline the concerned laws, rules and regulations, election commission and administrative arrangements for making all the elections fair in the future.

The committee is further tasked with analysing the role of the then-ruling party and others associated with restricting political participation and obstructing the exercise of voting rights. It will further scrutinise and investigate the allegations of financial irregularities raised against the then-election commission.

The Cabinet Division will reportedly provide secretarial assistance to the committee during the investigation. The committee has been directed to submit its report to the government by 30 September.

Analysts reckon the developments as a major political vendetta being pursued by the Yunus regime, targetting the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s party.

The Yunus-led administration has issued several arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Hasina, her family members, and Awami League supporters on frivolous grounds immediately following her ouster in August 2024.

The unceremonious exit of Hasina last August was globally seen as a major setback to the democratic set-up in the country. The interim government has also received massive criticism for providing shelter to radical and extremist Islamic outfits.

--IANS

int/scor/rs