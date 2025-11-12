B'desh Awami League's student wing condemns Delhi blast, blames Pak-backed extremist groups

Dhaka, Nov 12 (IANS) The Bangladesh Student League, the student wing of the Awami League, strongly condemned the deadly car blast in Delhi, calling it a "brutal and destabilising" act carried out by extremist groups backed by Pakistan's entrenched terror network.

The remarks came after a powerful explosion ripped through cars parked near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, leaving several dead and injured.

"This despicable attack near the historic Red Fort is yet another reminder of the brutal and destabilising agenda pursued by extremist groups operating with ideological and logistical support from Pakistan's long-standing terror infrastructure. For decades, Pakistan's security establishment has sponsored, trained, and deployed cross-border militant outfits as instruments of coercion against its neighbours, undermining peace across the Subcontinent and endangering the lives of ordinary citizens," read a statement issued by the Bangladesh Student League.

The student organisation further denounced Pakistan-sheltered networks, including their ideological affiliates, conduits, and sympathisers operating in different countries and called for their complete dismantling.

According to the statement, the pattern of the blast reflected a "well-recognised strategy: exporting militancy to destabilise democracies, fracture social harmony, and disrupt regional stability", adding that such tactics constitute a violation of "international law and a grave betrayal of humanitarian norms".

"We reiterate that terrorism, extremism, radicalism, and militancy, regardless of geography or ideological disguise, have no legitimacy in a civilised and rules-based world. Any political or social actor in the Subcontinent or beyond who assists, excuses, or aligns with these forces stands against humanity, against justice, and against the collective aspirations of the people of Subcontinent," the student organisation stressed.

Earlier, condemning the explosion in Delhi, Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called it unacceptable under any circumstances.

Hasina expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of innocent lives and extended her condolences to the bereaved families, while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

"There is no place for extremist terrorism in the modern world. These extremist terrorist groups strike at the very foundations of a secular, humane, and welfare-oriented state. These terrorist groups, rooted in Pakistan, have infiltrated networks across countries, including Bangladesh and are carrying out attacks in India to undermine regional peace and stability," read a statement issued by Hasina, which was posted on the Awami League's social media platform.

"We must resist these terrorists and preserve South Asian peace and stability by building bonds between peoples. The Bangladesh Awami League gives its full support to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this principled struggle against terrorism," the statement added.

--IANS

scor/sd/