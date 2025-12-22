December 22, 2025 11:18 PM हिंदी

BCCI hikes match fee for women's domestic matches

BCCI hikes match fee for women's domestic matches

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a hike in the fee for women's domestic matches during an online meeting of its Apex Council on Monday. Under the new proposed structure, the daily match fee for senior women’s tournaments (50-over and multi-day) will be increased to Rs 50,000 for the playing XI members and Rs 25,000 for reserves.

For senior women's T20 matches, the revised rates will be Rs 25,000 and Rs 12,500, respectively.

In a similar vein, domestic T20 match fees have also been increased. The playing XI would now receive Rs 25,000 per match day in national T20 competitions, while reserves will get Rs 12,500.

Additionally, the Apex Council raised junior cricket players' fees too. Reserves will receive Rs 12,500 in ODI games, while players in the Under-23 and Under-19 divisions will receive Rs 25,000.

The playing XI will get Rs 12,500 for T20 matches, while the reserves will get Rs 6,250.

Match officials are also set to benefit significantly under the proposed revisions, with a substantial increase in match fees for umpires and match referees in domestic tournaments.

For league-stage matches, officials are expected to earn Rs 40,000 per day. The remuneration will increase further during the knockout stages, with match fees ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000 per day, depending on the importance and stage of the game within the competition.

The fee hike for domestic matches coming after the Indian women's cricket team triumphed in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, beating South Africa in the final played in Navi Mumbai, is a clear indicator of the rising status of women's cricket in the country. With the Women's Premier League (WPL) ushering in riches for the top stars, it was the right time for the benefits to pass down to the players at the domestic level, as that will attract new talents and help in identifying and nurturing talent at the grassroots level.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

B’desh polls will be held on time: Muhammad Yunus tells US Special Envoy (Photo: @ChiefAdviserGoB/X)

B’desh polls will be held on time: Muhammad Yunus tells US Special Envoy

Amitabh tries to learn Gen Z relationship terms like ‘benching’ & ‘situationship’

Amitabh tries to learn Gen Z relationship terms like ‘benching’ & ‘situationship’

Big B recollects first meeting with Gurdas Maan

Big B recollects first meeting with Gurdas Maan

Concerns over security and integrity raise doubts as Bangladesh Premier League appears at a crossroads ahead of kick-off

Concerns over security, integrity raise doubts over Bangladesh Premier League ahead of kick-off: Report

Tanishaa Mukerji enjoys her piping hot 'Kulhad wali chai' amidst chilly weather in Indore

Tanishaa Mukerji enjoys her piping hot 'Kulhad wali chai' amidst chilly weather in Indore

BCCI hikes match fee for women's domestic matches

BCCI hikes match fee for women's domestic matches

Thirumavalavan declares BJP ‘unwelcome’ in TN, slams Sangh Parivar (Photo: IANS)

Thirumavalavan declares BJP ‘unwelcome’ in TN, slams Sangh Parivar

Kerala: CPI-M factionalism helped BJP win Thiruvananthapuram Corporation (Photo: IANS)

Kerala: CPI-M’s factionalism helped BJP win Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

TN likely to add Rs 3,000 cash assistance to Pongal gift pack, distribution expected to begin in early Jan (Photo: IANS)

TN likely to add Rs 3,000 cash assistance to Pongal gift pack, distribution expected to begin in early Jan

Alpine SG Pipers meet holders Triveni Continental Kings in final; Ganges Grandmasters to face Alaskan Knights for third place in Season 3 of the Global Chess League (GCL) in Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: GCL

GCL Season 3: SG Pipers meet holders Continental Kings in final; Ganges Grandmasters to face Alaskan Knights for third place (Ld)