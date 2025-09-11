BB19: Amaal Mallik lets Tanya Mittal wear his aviators, removes them for 1st time in 19 days

Mumbai Sep 11 (IANS) Bigg Boss 19 has recently witnessed some mature and soft moments after a series of insensitivity, mudslinging and ugly fights.

Contestants Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik seem to be developing a soft corner for each other in their hearts, something that probably the two are yet to realise. But audiences watching the show keenly have noticed their actions and talks that clearly indicate something is beyond friendship between Mittal and Mallik.

In the episode of the 10th of September, Tanya was seen wearing Amaal's favourite and special aviators that he has been using ever since he entered the show and removes only while sleeping. Amaal has once stated that the aviators that he wears are his favourite. The fact that he himself let Tanya wear the aviators and chose to reveal his naked eyes in the show, the first time in 19 days, says a lot about their bond. During a task, Bigg Boss called all housemates in the lawn area, and that is when Tanya was seen sporting Amaal's aviators as she geared up for the task.

For the uninitiated, post Kunickaa Sadanand's personal remarks at Tanya, making the young entrepreneur burst into tears, it was Amaal Mallik's strong and unwavering stand for his “good friend” Tanya that made him the hero of the episode that aired on the 9th of September. Amaal's stand, followed by stern words and actions, surprised his fellow contestants, especially Tanya who visibly seemed proud of her friend Known for his strong persona otherwise, Amaal has been often seen turning soft and delicate whenever around Tanya.

In a heartfelt conversation recently, Tanya confessed to Amaal it affects her when somebody targets or says something hurtful to Amaal. She also stated that while she could deal with and tolerate any attacks on her, she gets disturbed if anybody attacks Amaal. Amaal, in return, admitted that it was only Tanya who could calm him down and also control him amongst all contestants in the house. He added fellow housemate Zeishan Quadri too has a positive impact on him and accepted that he listens to only Tanya and Zeishan.

The highlight of that episode was when Amaal shook hands with Tanya, asking her to not worry when he is with her. Tanya's emotional handhold then clearly stated how she did not want to leave his hand, and that exactly appeared to go beyond the lines of mere friendship. A lot of small anecdotes and happenings between Amaal and Tanya are making it pretty evident that there is a certain spark between them, but it looks like both the good-looking two are yet to realise the same.

