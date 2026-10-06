BB 20: Rhiti Tiwari reveals Manoj Tiwari’s reaction post her eviction and controversy with Qazi Touqeer

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress and reality show contestant Rhiti Tiwari, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 20, opened up about her journey inside the controversial reality show and revealed how her father, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, reacted after watching her stint.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Rhiti said that her father was proud of the transformation he saw in her during her time inside the house.

Talking about her father's reaction, Rhiti said, “I talked to him, and his reaction was just like any father's reaction. He said, ‘I am proud of you. You brought out such a transformation in yourself, which was probably inside you for a long time.’”

She further revealed that Manoj Tiwari felt she had gone into the house and done everything she wanted to do. According to Rhiti, the experience also helped her understand her own strengths and shortcomings.

“He also felt that I had gone there and done whatever I wanted in that house. I think every person has certain things they want to change or areas where they can do better. Going there, I realised what I can do better and what I don't want inside me,” she said.

Talking about the advice she received from her mother, Rhiti said, “My mom has always told me, ‘Don't let your emotions control your mind.’ Whatever happened to me in this house, I went there with certain shortcomings, and I will change. I will improve.” She added, “I think I will be able to show that now.”

Rhiti's journey in the Bigg Boss house, however, was not without controversies. During her stint, she found herself at the centre of a major confrontation after crossing certain lines during a diss task. Her use of inappropriate and filthy language towards Qazi and Uditi Singh became a talking point inside the house.

The incident also led to Qazi taking a strong stand for Uditi and lashing out at Rhiti over her behaviour. Following the controversy, Salman Khan also reprimanded Rhiti and tried to make her understand that her conduct during the task had crossed a line.

Rhiti was also reminded during the conversation that her father, Manoj Tiwari, had himself been a contestant on Bigg Boss and had conducted himself extremely calm during his stint on the show.

Despite the controversies, Rhiti now looks at her Bigg Boss 20 experience as a period of self-reflection. She admitted that she entered the house with certain shortcomings and believes the experience has given her the opportunity to work on them.

--IANS

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