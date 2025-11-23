BB 19: Salman Khan reprimands Kunickaa Sadanand for gossiping over Malti Chahar’s sexual preference

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Reality show Bigg Boss season 19 is nearing its finale week. This time around during the 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode, host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding many contestants for their conduct in the house the entire week.

Khan, in a video shared by the host channel on their social media account, was seen scolding content and veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand for crossing the lines with fellow contestant Malti Chahar.

He said, "Kunickaa, you seem to be very insensitive in some matters. Malti's brother told you clearly what you said about Malti, and that was found very wrong by everyone. Why do you have to get trapped in such situations?"

Interrupting Kuncikaa further, who was trying to defend herself, Khan said, "You won't talk in between; you’ll listen quietly. Your reasons were worse than your comments. I was going to show you the video," while referring to her video where the actress was seen discussing Malti's sexual preference.

To this, Kuncikaa, who accepted her mistake, said, “No, please. Save me the embarrassment.”

Recently, the BB 19 house witnessed a wave of happiness take over the regular fights and brawls after the family members of each contestant entered the show.

Kunickaa Sadanand was seen breaking into tears of joy upon being surprised with her young granddaughters.

The video that went viral highlighted the loving and caring bond between the grandmother and her granddaughters.

The young girls, probably in their teenage years, were seen running to their grandmother, who was asked to stay in a stationary position by Bigg Boss as a part of the game.

As soon as BB ordered Kunickaa to be released from her frozen position, she was seen hugging them tight and crying tears of joy.

It seemed like an emotional reunion of the Lall family.

In the earlier episode, Kunickaa Sadanand’s son, Ayaan Lall, was seen entering the house, making her emotional.

--IANS

rd/khz