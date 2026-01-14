BB 19 ‘s Amaal Mallik lauds BFF Shehbaz Badesha for new project: World isn't ready for this

January 14, 2026 10:10 PM हिंदी

BB 19 ‘s Amaal Mallik lauds BFF Shehbaz Badesha on new project: World isn't ready for this

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Former “Bigg Boss 19” contestant and music composer Amaal Mallik has lauded BFF Shehbaz Badesha for his upcoming project titled Fame Dekh. Mallik, sharing the teaser of Shehbaz’s project, also stated that ‘the world isn't ready for this.’

Amaal wrote, “Ladke ka level hi alag hai

@badeshashehbaz the world isn’t ready for this one mere bhai, can’t wait

#FameDekh out on 19.01.26 #ShehbazBadesha.”

For the uninitiated, Amaal and Shehbaz first met on the reality show Bigg Boss season 19, and throughout their stint on the show, remained best of friends.

A few weeks ago, Shehbaz, opening up on his equation with Amaal, had called their relationship one rooted in genuine friendship and mutual respect rather than rivalry.

Emphasising that there is “zero competition” between them, Shehbaz took to his social media account, where he shared a picture posing with Amaal from the success party of Bigg Boss 19.

He wrote, “Real friendship, zero competition,”

Talking about the reality show, Bigg Boss season 19 was won by actor Gaurav Khanna. While Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More stood as first and second runner up respectively, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik made it to top 5.

"Bigg Boss 19" premiered on August 24, 2025, with 16 contestants including Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Mridul Tiwari.

The season also saw two wild-card entries in the form of Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar.

After the grand finale, Amaal penned an emotional note talking about gis stint on the show. He wrote, “Top 5. From walking into the house with uncertainty to standing in the Top 5. I’ve grown, I’ve learned, I’ve felt, and I’ve lived every second.”

He added, “Bigg Boss 19 gave me a journey I’ll never forget, but my biggest strength were you guys, my Amaalians. Your love carried me further than I ever thought I’d go. Thank you for carrying me till the very end! Signing off, with a full heart (sic),” he added.

