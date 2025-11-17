BB 19: Mridul Tiwari reacts to BFF Gaurav Khanna being called ‘fake’

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Bigg Boss season 19 former contestant Mridul Tiwari, post eviction, spoke to IANS, highlighting his equation with BB 19 co-contestant Gaurav Khanna.

The social media influencer considers Gaurav as his extremely good friend. Talking to IANS, Mridul opened up on being extremely real and not holding any pretence throughout his stint in the reality game show. “You must have seen that I never overacted,” said Mridul while talking to IANS.

He added, “And after me, the one who didn’t do anything just for the camera was GK. Not only my friends but also GK (Gurav Khanna) never acted just for footage.” Further talking about his equation with other housemates, Mridul said, “I have no enmity with anyone. If someone approaches me nicely and shows genuine change, I will always welcome friendship with them. The doors are open for everyone.”

Talking about Gaurav, he said, “No matter what, Gaurav Khanna will always remain my friend. The social media star who was evicted from the show mid-week and just a few days before the finale, talking about his eviction, said, “What I feel doesn’t matter as much as what everyone else felt. When so many people felt something was wrong, and it was clearly visible, then there is definitely something to think about. If I had been evicted in the same format as everyone else, maybe it wouldn’t have been a big issue. But the way things were planned and executed felt unfair.”

Talking about his decision to participate in the 19th season of the reality show, Mridul told IANS, “Yes, it was absolutely the right decision. The love people have for me is something I can never leave behind, neither today nor in the future. That is what keeps me connected to everyone. I have never gone against it, and I never will.”

For the uninitiated, Mridul Tiwari was recently evicted from the BB 19 house on the basis of live voting from live audiences who had entered the house as a part of the task. The contestants had to put up an individual show to prove why they were better than the rest of the housemates and deserved to win.

Mridul Tiwari received the least number of votes, after which he was evicted from the Bigg Boss season 19 house.

–IANS

rd/