BB 19: Kunickaa Sadanand calls Amaal Mallik “Bl**dy Aggressive Id**t”; latter charges at her

Mumbai Oct 3 (IANS) A major altercation broke out in the Bigg Boss 19 house between contestant Kunickaa Sadanand and music composer Amaal Mallik during a recent task.

The argument, which started over the outcome of a task, quickly escalated into a heated exchange of words, almost resulting in a physical confrontation. In a video shared by the host channel on their social media account, Kunickaa Sadanand claimed that it was Amaal Mallik who had lost in the task. She further argued that the decision made by the referee was unclear.

This statement led to a furious reaction from Amaal, who retorted, “If anybody gives her “two paise ki izzat”, she still gets mad.” Kunickaa immediately responded, saying, “I don't want to respect you. You don't have your own respect in the world. What will you respect me?” The clash intensified when Amaal attacked her professional standing, saying, “That's why you've been retired for 40 years,” citing her aggressive behaviour.

Kunickaa hit back, telling him to focus on his personal matters. “You take care of your family. You and I know very well what's going on in your family, and why have you come here exactly?” she said.

Amaal countered by accusing Kunickaa of attempting to damage his public image. “You are trying to change my image. What about that?” Telling others about her behaviour, he said that she has been doing this for 40 years in the industry, which is why she's out of work."

Kunickaa then raised her voice, asserting her career achievements over Amaal's comments. “I have done more films than him. You think I'll be hungry for his respect?” She said in frustration.

The situation escalated further when both charged at each other and almost got into a physical brawl before being pulled apart by the other contestants present. During the altercation, Kunickaa called Amaal “a bloody illiterate idiot”.

