BB 19: Ayesha Khan, Falaq Naazz call out Amaal Mallik for "cheap" comments on Farhana Bhatt

Mumbai Oct 24 (IANS) Bollywood music composer and Bigg Boss season 19 contestant Amaal Mallik has once again sparked outrage after making derogatory and below-the-belt comments about fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt during a live feed conversation.

The marks were so offensive and crass that the show's editors had to beep out the words before it aired on national television.

Soon after the clip surfaced on social media, actresses Ayesha Khan and Falaq Naazz took to the social media handles to strongly condemn Amaal's language and behaviour, calling it cheap, low and disgusting.

Ayesha Khan reacted on social media and wrote, “Ew. Low, extremely low. Unbelievable how no one took a stand; I have not been following the show, but this is low and cheap. Casually giving names to a woman? Learn better. Saw another video of someone calling Farrhana a terrorist – inappropriate, disheartening, and low. You go, girl! Win the show!”

Falaq Naaz too expressed her disappointment. sharing a still from the live feed and writing: “Whaattttt???????? Omg now don’t tell me ki pehle seasons me bhi gaaliyan di gayi hain… And iss insaan se to kya hi expect kiya jaa sakta hai… How can someone stoop so low! It’s not about gaaliyan ladki ko di ya ladke ko… iss insaan ne sabko gaaliyan di hain… itni gandi zubaan… Tauba!”

This latest controversy comes barely a week after Amaal had made another series of degrading comments about Farrhana and her mother, calling them B-grade. He had also claimed that no one would cast Anna even in a C-grade movie.

Those remarks have already drawn heavy backlash from fans who accused Mallik of being disrespectful.

Last week during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Amaal's father, Dabboo Mallik, appeared on the show and publicly warned his son to watch his words and not cross lines in anger. The who had stated that while he supported Amaal's game, he did not and would not tolerate the meaning or vulgar comments that would bring shame to the family. The confrontation left Amaal in tears, but the latest incident has raised criticism about his behaviour inside the house.

