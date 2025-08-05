August 05, 2025 10:39 PM हिंदी

Basketball: Valiant India push Jordan to the brink in FIBA Asia Cup opener

Valiant India push Jordan to the brink in FIBA Asia Cup opener at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Photo credit: BFI_Basketball/X

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Aug 5 (IANS) India delivered a spirited performance in their opening game of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025, taking higher-ranked Jordan to overtime before narrowly going down 91-84 at the King Abdullah Sports City here on Tuesday.

Facing one of the tournament’s top contenders, India showcased immense grit and composure, holding an 80-76 lead with less than a minute left in regulation time. But Jordan’s experience and clutch shooting saw them claw back, eventually edging past the young Indian team in extra time.

Arvind Krishnan led India’s charge with 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Pranav Prince added 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and a crucial block. Prince’s all-round performance was instrumental in India taking control late in the fourth quarter, including the key bucket that gave them a two-possession cushion with 53 seconds remaining.

Despite the heartbreak, it was a performance that turned heads and underlined India’s growing potential in Asian basketball.

“We have a young team, and we just had some mental breakdowns at the end. But really proud. This is a team that I guess was not supposed to be as good as, but we had a chance,” said India head coach Scott Flemming after the game.

India’s defensive effort stood out throughout, with the team pushing Jordan to the limit. The final possession in regulation saw Prince, once again in the thick of things, drawing defenders before dishing to Muin Bek Hafeez, whose buzzer-beating attempt narrowly missed.

Jordan’s Hashem Abbas finished with 24 points and 7 rebounds, proving the difference-maker down the stretch, while Dar Tucker led all scorers with 30 points.

India will now turn their attention to their next group game — a marquee clash against 16-time champions China on Thursday.

In all 16 teams that have qualified for the top continental event have been divided into four groups of four each, with the pool-topper gaining a direct spot in the quarterfinals. The teams

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Lyrical video of third single 'Yegareyi Nee Rakkale' from Anupama Parameswaran's'Paradha' released

Lyrical video of third single 'Yegareyi Nee Rakkale' from Anupama Parameswaran's'Paradha' released

Nasir Yasa guides Malaysian Armed Forces to a narrow win over Rangdajied United in a tightly-contested Group F match of the 134th Durand Cup played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday. Photo credit: Durand Cup Foundation

134th Durand Cup: Nasir Yasa guides Malaysian Armed Forces to a narrow win over Rangdajied United

Anil Ambani leaves ED headquarters after 9-hour grilling, to be called again (Lead)

Anil Ambani leaves ED headquarters after 9-hour grilling, to be called again (Lead)

Barcelona-Ter Stegen rift deepens amid medical report controversy after goalkeeper undergoes surgery. Photo credit: Marc-Andre ter Stegen/X

Football: Barcelona-Ter Stegen rift deepens amid medical report controversy

Shelter for all: Mor Awaas brings relief to several families in monsoon

Shelter for all: Mor Awaas brings relief to several families in monsoon

Mukesh Khanna reveals the reason behind indefinite delay in making of 'Shaktimaan'

Mukesh Khanna reveals the reason behind indefinite delay in making of 'Shaktimaan'

Christopher Kamei’s lone goal seals first win for Indian Army, ends Tribhuvan’s campaign in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Jamshedpur on Tuesday. Photo credit: Durand Cup Foundation

134th Durand Cup: Kamei’s lone goal seals Indian Army’s first win, ends Tribhuvan’s campaign

Uttarkashi cloudburst: Health Dept on high alert, specialist doctors rushed for relief efforts

Uttarkashi cloudburst: Health Dept on high alert, specialist doctors rushed for relief efforts

Valiant India push Jordan to the brink in FIBA Asia Cup opener at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Photo credit: BFI_Basketball/X

Basketball: Valiant India push Jordan to the brink in FIBA Asia Cup opener

Uttarakhand: Chamoli’s Self-Help Group women craft eco-friendly rakhis, boost family incomes

Uttarakhand: Chamoli’s Self-Help Group women craft eco-friendly rakhis, boost family incomes