Basketball: Valiant India push Jordan to the brink in FIBA Asia Cup opener

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Aug 5 (IANS) India delivered a spirited performance in their opening game of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025, taking higher-ranked Jordan to overtime before narrowly going down 91-84 at the King Abdullah Sports City here on Tuesday.

Facing one of the tournament’s top contenders, India showcased immense grit and composure, holding an 80-76 lead with less than a minute left in regulation time. But Jordan’s experience and clutch shooting saw them claw back, eventually edging past the young Indian team in extra time.

Arvind Krishnan led India’s charge with 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Pranav Prince added 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and a crucial block. Prince’s all-round performance was instrumental in India taking control late in the fourth quarter, including the key bucket that gave them a two-possession cushion with 53 seconds remaining.

Despite the heartbreak, it was a performance that turned heads and underlined India’s growing potential in Asian basketball.

“We have a young team, and we just had some mental breakdowns at the end. But really proud. This is a team that I guess was not supposed to be as good as, but we had a chance,” said India head coach Scott Flemming after the game.

India’s defensive effort stood out throughout, with the team pushing Jordan to the limit. The final possession in regulation saw Prince, once again in the thick of things, drawing defenders before dishing to Muin Bek Hafeez, whose buzzer-beating attempt narrowly missed.

Jordan’s Hashem Abbas finished with 24 points and 7 rebounds, proving the difference-maker down the stretch, while Dar Tucker led all scorers with 30 points.

India will now turn their attention to their next group game — a marquee clash against 16-time champions China on Thursday.

