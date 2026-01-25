January 25, 2026 2:15 PM हिंदी

Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas's 'Athiradi' shooting wrapped up

Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas's 'Athiradi' shooting wrapped up (Photo Credit: Tovino Thomas/ Instagram)

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) The makers of director Arun Anirudhan's eagerly awaited Malayalam film 'Athiradi', featuring actors Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead, on Sunday announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

For the unaware, the makers have already announced that the film is to hit screens on May 14 this year.

Actor Tovino Thomas, took to his X timeline to share a video clip released by the makers that showed the entire unit form the words "Pack Up" and wrote, "#Athiradi pack up!! See you in theatres!"

'Athiradi' has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs as it will be the first film to bring together Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan on screen.

A teaser released by the makers some days ago opens with the introduction of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s character. It is followed by the introduction of the characters of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas. The teaser hints at 'Athiradi' being a mass action entertainer. The punchline, of the teaser, gives the impression that the team is gearing up to deliver a power-packed theatrical experience. The teaser also indicates that the trio will portray distinctly different characters, both in appearance and personality.

The film is being produced by actor Basil Joseph's production house Basil Joseph Entertainments along with Doctor Ananthu Entertainments.

'Athiradi', which is being made as a complete entertainer, is being directed by debutant filmmaker Arun Anirudhan, who was one of the screenwriters of the first Malayalam superhero film, 'Minnal Murali', which was directed by Basil Joseph.

The script has been co-written by Paulson Skaria and Arun Anirudhan. The film’s co-producers are Sameer Thahir and Tovino Thomas. After 'Minnal Murali', 'Athiradi' will mark the reunion of Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Sameer Thahir, and Arun Anirudhan.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Samuel Henry and music by Vishnu Vijay. Editing for the film is by Chaman Chacko while costume design is by Mashar Hamsa.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

V I Anand to direct Nithiin's next, a sci-fi thriller! (Photo Credit: Nithiin/X)

V I Anand to direct Nithiin's next, a sci-fi thriller!

India, US discuss strengthening defence cooperation, military-to-military engagement

India, US discuss strengthening defence cooperation, military-to-military engagement

Mumtaz flaunts her short hair, asks netizens 'Like It?'

Mumtaz flaunts her short hair, asks netizens 'Like It?'

U19 WC: Boys are mature enough to adapt to different situations, says Mhatre

U19 WC: Boys are mature enough to adapt to different situations, says Mhatre

EAM Jaishankar meets US lawmakers; discusses bilateral ties, Indo-Pacific

EAM Jaishankar meets US lawmakers; discusses bilateral ties, Indo-Pacific

WPL 2026: Learning from defeats key to DC's turnaround, says Katey Martin

WPL 2026: Learning from defeats key to DC's turnaround, says Katey Martin

Sunny Deol meets the family of PVC Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon

Sunny Deol meets the family of PVC Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon

Babar, Afridi return; Rauf dropped as Pakistan name T20 WC squad

Babar, Afridi return; Rauf dropped as Pakistan name T20 WC squad

RBI may cut rates further if India-US trade deal is delayed: Goldman Sachs

RBI may cut rates further if India-US trade deal is delayed: Goldman Sachs

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'laughs & smiles' for Riddhima Kapoor on her 20th wedding anniversary

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'laughs & smiles' for Riddhima Kapoor on her 20th wedding anniversary