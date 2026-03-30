Basil Joseph-starrer Raawadi's shooting wrapped up

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) The makers of director Vignesh Vadivel's bilingual comedy entertainer 'Raawadi', featuring Malayalam actor Basil Joseph and Tamil actor L K Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, have now announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

The production house Seven Screen Studio took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

It wrote, "It’s a wrap for #Raawadi. Summer 2026. @7screenstudio Starring: @basiljoseph25 @lk_akshaykumar @JafferJiky #NobleJames @meshariqhassan7 @chaleswaran #AishwaryaSharma."

Produced by S.S. Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, the film is being simultaneously made in Tamil and Malayalam with the same title.

A teaser that was released by the makers earlier shows Basil Joseph playing a character called Abbas in the film while L K Akshay plays a character called Prabhu in the full-fledged entertainer.

The teaser makes it evident that the story is set in a college in which Prabhu, who is a senior, calls the shots. From allocating "contracts" to supply liquor to the college hostel block to rallying his group in a mob fight, Prabhu plays a crucial role.

Prabhu's gang comprises a bunch of nitwits such as Kicha (Noble K James) who believes that they are a bunch of bad people and that only bad dreams will come to bad people, an outrageously funny student who is looking to make a bomb called Jolly Joseph (Jaffer Sadiq) and Udhaya (Arunchaleswaran), a kind-hearted, spiritual person who is trying hard to fit into the gang.

It is under these circumstances that Abbas arrives in the college and a problem erupts inside the gang. While one half of the gang believes that Abbas will be able to solve the problem, Prabhu believes Abbas himself is the cause of the problem...

'Raawadi', which marks the directorial debut of Vignesh Vadivel, will also feature John Vijay, Sathyan, Shariq Hassan, and actress Aishwarya Sharma, among others.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Leon Britto and music by Jen Martin. Editing is being done by Barath Vikraman, and art direction is being overseen by P. S. Hariharan.

Priya has served as the costume designer, with K. Arun and Manikandan serving as executive producers.

--IANS

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