March 07, 2026 10:24 AM हिंदी

Barkha Bisht shares ‘parivaar’ moment from ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ set

Barkha Bisht shares ‘parivaar’ moment from ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ set

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actress Barkha Bisht shared a heartwarming “parivaar” moment from the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and went on to express gratitude for the love pouring in for the show.

Taking to Instagram, Barkha shared a string of vibrant photographs featuring the ensemble cast, including Barkha, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Tanishaa Mehta, Lucky Mehta, Ritu Chaudhry Seth and Aditi Sanwal to name a few. The photographs also featured children adding to the wholesome “joint family” feel.

In the picture, the cast members are seen seated together in traditional attire, creating a festive, family-like tableau.

For the caption, Barkha, who plays Noina Parikh in the show, wrote in the caption: “Parivaar …. Thank you for all the love to our show …. Blessed !! #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi2”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is a sequel and reboot of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay returned to portray the leads, Tulsi and Mihir Virani. Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma and Aman Gandhi portray second-generation characters.

Regarding Barkha, she started her career on television with the show Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. This was followed by another television show, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, in which she played the lead roles of Shyaama, Raadha, and Radhika.

She has also hosted a film-news-based programme called Popkorn. She has played the lead role of Anupama in Doli Saja Ke.

The actress has played cameo roles on the shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Kkavyanjali.

She participated in a reality show called Saas v/s Bahu. Her next performance was the central character in Sajan Ghar Jaana Hai. She was seen in the show Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, and also played the lead role of Prema Shalini on Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se.

Barkha has also worked in shows such as Kaal Bhairav Rahasya Season 2, Chandragupta Maurya, Paramavatar Shri Krishna and Shaadi Mubarak.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Ridhi Dogra says authenticity is her ‘only strategy’ in ‘The 50’

Ridhi Dogra says authenticity is her ‘only strategy’ in ‘The 50’

Sensex, Nifty plunge 3 pc in volatile week amid Middle East tensions, FII outflows

Sensex, Nifty plunge 3 pc in volatile week over Middle East tensions, FII outflows

Indian students develop winning AI platform that simplifies industrial PLC programming

Indian students develop award winning AI platform that simplifies industrial PLC programming

Jamie Lee Curtis has no time for ‘toxic people’

Jamie Lee Curtis has no time for ‘toxic people’

Neena Gupta recalls first serial she acted in and produced in 1993

Neena Gupta recalls first serial she acted in and produced in 1993

India has 250 million barrels of crude, petro products; 7-8 weeks of buffer across supply chain

India has 250 million barrels of crude, petro products; 7-8 weeks of buffer across supply chain

Mexico steps up World Cup security

Mexico steps up World Cup security

Jaswir Kaur says husband Vishal Madlani lifted her confidence as they celebrate 10 years together

Jaswir Kaur says husband Vishal Madlani lifted her confidence as they celebrate 10 years together

Lamichhane wins big as RSP sweeps Nepal elections

Lamichhane wins big as RSP sweeps Nepal elections

West Asia conflict enters eighth day, aerial exchanges continue across Gulf region

West Asia conflict enters eighth day, aerial exchanges continue across Gulf region