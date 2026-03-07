Barkha Bisht shares ‘parivaar’ moment from ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ set

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actress Barkha Bisht shared a heartwarming “parivaar” moment from the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and went on to express gratitude for the love pouring in for the show.

Taking to Instagram, Barkha shared a string of vibrant photographs featuring the ensemble cast, including Barkha, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Tanishaa Mehta, Lucky Mehta, Ritu Chaudhry Seth and Aditi Sanwal to name a few. The photographs also featured children adding to the wholesome “joint family” feel.

In the picture, the cast members are seen seated together in traditional attire, creating a festive, family-like tableau.

For the caption, Barkha, who plays Noina Parikh in the show, wrote in the caption: “Parivaar …. Thank you for all the love to our show …. Blessed !! #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi2”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is a sequel and reboot of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay returned to portray the leads, Tulsi and Mihir Virani. Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma and Aman Gandhi portray second-generation characters.

Regarding Barkha, she started her career on television with the show Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. This was followed by another television show, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, in which she played the lead roles of Shyaama, Raadha, and Radhika.

She has also hosted a film-news-based programme called Popkorn. She has played the lead role of Anupama in Doli Saja Ke.

The actress has played cameo roles on the shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Kkavyanjali.

She participated in a reality show called Saas v/s Bahu. Her next performance was the central character in Sajan Ghar Jaana Hai. She was seen in the show Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, and also played the lead role of Prema Shalini on Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se.

Barkha has also worked in shows such as Kaal Bhairav Rahasya Season 2, Chandragupta Maurya, Paramavatar Shri Krishna and Shaadi Mubarak.

--IANS

dc/