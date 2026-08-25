Barcelona set to sign Croatia goalkeeper Livakovic

Madrid, Aug 25 (IANS) FC Barcelona are close to signing Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic from Turkish club Fenerbahce. Livakovic arrived in Barcelona on Tuesday and is expected to undergo a medical examination and sign his contract on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old is viewed as a potential long-term successor to veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, whose contract expires in June 2027.

Barcelona have yet to decide whether Livakovic will remain with the first-team squad this season or leave on loan. The decision will depend partly on the club's financial fair play situation, with Dinamo Zagreb among his possible destinations.

Livakovic endured an unsuccessful loan spell at Girona last season and left the club in January after falling out with then-Girona coach Michel Sanchez. Michel accused the goalkeeper of refusing to play in a Copa del Rey match because he wanted to leave in search of regular playing time before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Barcelona are expected to pay around 4 million euros (4.7 million U.S. dollars) for Livakovic, who is set to sign a four-year contract. Livakovic has 79 caps for Croatia, and featured in all four of his country's matches during the World Cup earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, Barcelona suffered a setback as midfielder Gavi is doubtful for Thursday's La Liga game at home to Athletic Club because of a knee injury, although tests have shown the problem is not serious.

The Spain international was forced out of Sunday's 5-0 win over Elche shortly before halftime after taking a blow to his right knee.

The injury initially caused concern given Gavi's history of problems with the same knee. He missed much of 2024 after suffering a cruciate ligament tear and underwent keyhole surgery on the knee in 2025, which sidelined him for a further five months.

Gavi underwent tests on Monday morning that ruled out further ligament damage, Barcelona confirmed.

"Gavi received a blow on his right knee during yesterday's game," the club said on its website. "The medical tests carried out this morning have confirmed that it is merely bruising and his return to training is expected to be in a short period of time."

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said Sunday that the injury was "not as bad as we feared it could be when he went down."

However, given Gavi's history of knee problems, Flick is unlikely to take any risks with the 22-year-old, leaving him doubtful for Thursday's game. New signing Rodri could make his Barcelona debut against Athletic.

--IANS

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