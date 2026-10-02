Bapu's ideals, simplicity, and thoughts continue to guide us in building self-reliant, Viksit Bharat: CM Yogi

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Friday, stating that Bapu's ideals, simplicity, and thoughts continue to guide us in building a self-reliant and Viksit Bharat.

In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote: “On the sacred birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi ji, who walked the path of truth and non-violence to convey the message of freedom to the entire world through indigenous means and non-violence, millions of salutations. Best wishes to the people of the state on International Day of Non-Violence,” the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

“The revered Bapu's ideals, simplicity, and thoughts continue to provide us all with constant guidance even today in building a self-reliant and Viksit Bharat,” he added.

In a video message, CM Yogi said Gandhi’s leadership during India’s freedom struggle demonstrated the strength of truth and non-violence.

“During the nation’s struggle for independence, India’s freedom movement under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi demonstrated the power of truth and non-violence. For the whole world, it remains a matter of curiosity that India achieved independence by following the path of truth and non-violence,” he said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion. In a post on X, Gadkari said the life of Gandhi, who inspired the world to follow the path of peace and non-violence, was itself an ideal. He said Gandhi’s ideas of Swadeshi and Swaraj would continue to inspire generations.

“On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, countless salutations to Bapu,” Gadkari said.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also remembered Gandhi and extended greetings to citizens on the International Day of Non-Violence.

“On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi ji, I offer countless salutations to him. His thoughts on truth, non-violence, and Satyagraha continue to this day to convey a message of peace, harmony, and love to all humanity. Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on International Day of Non-Violence,” Choudhary said in an X post.

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, one of the most prominent leaders of India’s freedom struggle. The day is also observed globally as the International Day of Non-Violence.

The occasion recalls Gandhi’s principles of truth, non-violence, simplicity, Swadeshi and peaceful resistance. Across the country, people and institutions commemorate his contribution to the freedom movement and reflect on his message of peace, harmony and non-violence.

--IANS

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