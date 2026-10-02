October 02, 2026 9:11 AM हिंदी

Asian Games: India stun 10-time champions Korea to win first-ever women's recurve archery team gold

Asian Games: India stun 10-time champions Korea to win first-ever women's recurve archery team gold

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The Indian women’s recurve team of Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod and Kirti stunned 10-time champions South Korea to clinch its first-ever gold at the Asian Games.

Marking their India’s first-ever appearance in the Asian Games women’s recurve team final, India registered 5-3 over mighty Koreans in the challenging conditions to clinch the historic gold medal here at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square.

In 2010 and 2022, India had a bronze medal after losing in the semi-final. Notably, the Korean team had not lost a final except for the inaugural Asian Games in 1982 until Friday.

India earlier defeated China 5-1 in the semi-final to enter their first-ever recurve team final.

The first set was evenly contested, as both teams scored 54-54 each to tie the set, taking one point apiece.

Korea began the second set strongly with scores of 10, 9, and 9. India responded with 10 before Kirti scored 8, followed by Ankita, who made a crucial shot of 10. Korea then shot 10 and two 9s. Ankit managed to hit one right at the centre, but Kirti followed with an 8, putting pressure back on the 17-year-old Kumkum, who shot brilliantly, scoring a 10 to tie the set, bringing the scores to 2-2

In the third set, Korea started with an 8 but then recovered with 10 and 9 from their next two shots. India opened with a 10, followed by 9s. In their subsequent three shots, Korea recorded three 8s, which gave India a strong opportunity to win the set. India then began with an 8, followed it up with a 9, and finally, Kumkum scored 10 to secure the third set, taking the lead at 4-2.

In the fourth set, Korea began with two 9s, followed by 10. India did fumble with two shots of 8, 8 followed by 9. Korea then hit 8, 9 and 9. In the last three decisive shot, Kirti started with 9, and Ankita followed with another 9 before Kumkum hit 10 to tie the set, sealing a 5-3 win.

--IANS

bc/

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