BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha commemorates World Oceans Day with environmental commitment

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, a globally reputed socio-spiritual organization known for its unwavering commitment to spiritual values and selfless service, observed World Oceans Day with a profound blend of devotion, environmental action and public awareness at city’s Juhu Beach.

Since 1992, World Oceans Day has underscored the vital role oceans play in sustaining life. Within Sanatan Dharma, oceans are venerated as sacred entities—symbols of purity, depth, and divine balance.

Early this morning, BAPS youth volunteers assembled at the Indian Ocean’s edge, offering heartfelt prayers for universal peace, ecological harmony, and the well-being of all living beings.

Their reverent presence highlighted the BAPS ethos: that spirituality is not separate from service, but rather, deeply intertwined with it.

Under the spiritual leadership of Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha continues to lead initiatives that address both inner transformation and societal betterment. Through environmental drives, humanitarian outreach, and awareness programs, BAPS nurtures a culture of compassionate responsibility and sustainable progress.

After the morning prayer, BAPS volunteers undertook a massive cleanup drive, removing plastic, non-biodegradable waste, and debris from Juhu Beach. Their disciplined and tireless efforts reflected their inner resolve to protect and preserve Mother Earth.

By engaging with beachgoers, volunteers shared critical insights on marine pollution, waste segregation, and ecological mindfulness. Their interactions were not just educational—they were transformational, motivating onlookers to reflect and participate in caring for the environment.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to safeguard oceans and nurture the environment for future generations. This initiative stands as a living testimony to the BAPS commitment—that genuine spirituality expresses itself through service, and that devotion to God includes devotion to his creation.

