June 18, 2025 1:10 PM

For now, my mission is to find the right producing partner for my next film, says Nandita Das

Nandita Das (Photo Credit: Nandita Das Instagram)

Chennai, June 18 (IANS) Stating that everything she did felt too banal in the face of "miseries all around us", actress Nandita Das on Wednesday said that however, giving up was not an option and that she was now focussed on finding the right producing partner for her next film and telling a story that she thought needed to be told.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, the actress penned a lengthy post on recent developments and how it was important for one to continue to do their work sincerely.

She said, "I’ve been away from this space for a while because everything I am doing feels too banal in the face of miseries all around us. The world seems to be getting more and more unhinged. Collective insanity and mindless tragedies leave me questioning everything.

"Unable to sleep, and woke up to this thought that giving up is not an option. We all have something we’re meant to do, some way we’re meant to play our part. The madness doesn’t change that; if anything, it makes it more urgent. Sometimes the most radical act is simply doing your work sincerely."

The actress further said, "For now, my mission is to find the right producing partner for my next film and tell a story that I think needs to be told. One drop at a time…what do you think?"

A week ago, on the occasion of the World Environment Day, the actress had raised her voice for platform-based workers. She had then said, "Happy Environment Day! As the climate crisis intensifies, gig workers face daily hazards from extreme heat or bitter cold or relentless rain. All this, often without compensation, breaks and protection. Let’s stand in solidarity with @gigwaindia and their call for CLIMATE HAZARD PAY #CoolDeliveries"

