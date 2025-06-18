June 18, 2025 1:08 PM हिंदी

Arjun Bijlani: Travel, spend time with people who really matter to you

Arjun Bijlani: Travel, spend time with people who really matter to you

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently enjoying his vacation in the US with his family, has shared a tip on happy life as he asked to travel and spend time with people who really matter.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of himself posing with his wife Neha and son Ayaan Bijlani. The trio were seen enjoying their time at the Big Apple as they posed in front of the skylines among many other places.

“Glad we did this one .. my advice -travel travel and spend time with people who really matter to you !! #arjunbijlani #arneha #familia,” Arjun wrote as the caption.

Born in 1982, Arjun has appeared in many advertisements. He has been in many music videos. He was in Kartika, a Disney Channel show, with Jennifer Winget. He has been in many serials, including Miley Jab Hum Tum,Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna. He also hosted a show named Road Diaries.

He played Aalekh in Right Left and Mayank Sharma in Miley Jab Hum Tum. His other work includes Jo Biwi Se Kare Pyaar. In 2015, he played Shikhar Mehra in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. He played the lead role of Hritikh in the television drama Naagin.

The actor was last seen in the culinary show “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited” hosted by Bharti Singh and Harpal Singh Sokhi.

In “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited”, he featured alongside names such as Nia Sharma, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Sudesh Lehri and Aly Goni.

However, he and Jannat did not return for the second season of the show. He was replaced by Elvish Yadav, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar.

The upcoming episode will see Jannat returning for an episode of the show, which airs on Colors.

