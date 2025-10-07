October 07, 2025 7:17 PM हिंदी

BAPS organises blood donation drives in Maha, logs record participation

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and its international partners regularly conduct blood donation drives across its centres worldwide, in collaboration with the local blood banks and hospitals.

In its latest campaigns of service towards humanity, the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) recently organised blood donation drives in multiple cities, including Mumbai, Nashik, and Pune.

Inspired by BAPS spiritual head Mahant Swami Maharaj, thousands of volunteers and devotees participated in this noble cause. The blood donative drive logged record participation, resulting in record collection.

According to BAPS estimates, a total of 1,147,600 cc of blood was collected - marking not only a record-breaking achievement but also a symbol of the determination to save lives.

Veteran actor Dilip Joshi, known by the reel name of ‘Jethalal’ of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame, also participated in the blood donation camp in Mumbai.

BAPS has been routinely organising blood donation camps across the country.

Every year, over 55,000 BAPS volunteers dedicate more than 15 million service hours, with inspiring participation from women volunteers.

Two years ago, during the centenary celebration of Pramukh Swami Maharaj in Ahmedabad, 5.9 million cc of blood was collected within just 30 days — a glorious example of a world-class service commitment.

Notably, BAPS has a long history of serving mankind with selfless service, in situations ranging from natural catastrophes to man-made crises. Whether it is the devastation of an earthquake, the suffering caused by drought, the tragedy of a train accident, or humanitarian crises like the Ukraine–Russia war — every time, the BAPS has made history through its courage, compassion, and disciplined service to society.

Alongside social initiatives, BAPS also excels in the field of medical service.

Through BAPS Charities, millions of people receive free healthcare every year. Mobile clinics and diagnostic camps bring medical care to rural, tribal, and urban regions alike.

Recently, two new medical vans were inaugurated from the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Gujarat, increasing the total number of active mobile medical clinics to 14. These vans serve as vital links in delivering primary treatment, specialist consultations, and emergency care to remote areas.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, BAPS provided oxygen concentrators, masks, and rapid medical assistance to safeguard humanity. Volunteer doctors also offered free consultations and mental health support, providing relief to thousands of families.

--IANS

mr/dan

