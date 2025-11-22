BAPS Mumbai hosts ‘Healing the Healers’ event, emphasizes on well-being of medical fraternity

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) In a bid to alleviate the stressful and exhaustive lifestyle of the medical fraternity and bring them closer to the spiritual realm, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in the city hosted a medico-spiritual symposium with the theme ‘Healing the Healers’.

The event brought together various senior doctors from Mumbai’s prominent super-speciality hospitals to draw their attention to the emotional and spiritual well-being of the doctors, paramedics and other support staff.

The programme commenced with darshan, abhishek, and Vedic prayers, followed by an inspiring introductory film on BAPS spiritual guru Mahant Swami Maharaj.

The BAPS symposium was organised to address the challenging circumstances, relentless schedules and emotional fatigue of the fraternity as well as increased patient expectations. The symposium was focused on strengthening their inner resilience by offering them practical, spiritual, and psychological tools to strengthen inner resilience.

A host of doctors and reputed medical experts reflected their thoughts on the spiritual aspect of life and its significance.

Padma Bhushan Dr Ashwin Mehta, one of the country’s eminent cardiologists, emphasised the emotional overload among doctors and how this often remains unaddressed, thereby highlighting the need for spiritual anchoring, inner peace, and mental clarity during high-stress medical situations.

Dr Sudhanshu Bhattacharya, a renowned cardiac surgeon and distinguished medical teacher, elaborated on the psychological strain surgeons face and explained how spiritual discipline helps restore emotional equilibrium and enhance calm, life-saving decision-making.

Dr Kanti Patel, senior ENT surgeon, shared valuable insights on mindfulness, compassion, and self‑care as essential attributes for long-term excellence in medical service.

Senior BAPS sadhu and global motivational speaker Gnanvatsal Swami provided powerful guidance on building mental stability, emotional balance, and inner strength. Doctors found his message deeply relevant and uplifting.

The symposium reflected BAPS’s ongoing effort to support healthcare professionals by offering an environment that nurtures inner strength, clarity, and spiritual rejuvenation.

