Bangladesh’s ICT sends 15 Army officers to jail for enforced disappearances, killings

Dhaka, Oct 22 (IANS) Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Wednesday ordered 15 army officers to be sent to jail over three separate cases of enforced disappearances, killings, and other crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the Awami League government, local media reported.

A three-member bench of ICT-1, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Majumdar, issued the order on Wednesday morning after hearing a petition.

Reports suggest that the accused officers sought bail, but the tribunal rejected their petitions and ordered their remand in jail.

Confirming the development, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said, “The tribunal has ordered the 15 army officers produced today in connection with the enforced disappearance and murder cases to be sent to jail.”

According to the prosecution, a total of 34 individuals, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, have been named in the three cases, while among the 25 army officers charged, 15 are currently in custody, Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported.

Earlier, on October 11, the Bangladesh Army headquarters announced that 15 officers were taken into military custody after they were formally charged in three cases at the ICT.

Addressing a press briefing at Dhaka Cantonment, the army stated that 25 current and former military officials have been formally charged; among them, nine are retired or suspended.

“A total of 15 accused officers are now in army custody, while one officer remains unaccounted for. He left his residence one morning and has not returned since. Efforts are underway to trace his whereabouts,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper The Business Standard quoted Major General Md Hakimuzzaman, adjutant general of the Bangladesh Army, as saying.

Last week, former Prime Minister Hasina strongly criticised the arrest of the Army officers, stating that there is no rule of law in Bangladesh under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

“I am shocked at how the army is expected to hand these officers over to the law. Where is the law? There is no rule of law in this country. This government is illegitimate, and all its actions are unlawful. Why should these officers be surrendered to such a regime?” she questioned, while addressing a virtual meeting with party leaders from Naogaon.

Speaking about the ICT, Hasina further said, “We established the tribunal to try those who opposed Bangladesh’s independence. However, they have amended the tribunal’s laws so extensively that it has become a ‘Yunus Court’ or ‘Jamaat Court’—a court controlled by war criminals."

--IANS

int/scor/rs