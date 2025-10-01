Bangladesh: Two more people die of dengue as 2025 death toll reaches 200

Dhaka, Oct 1 (IANS) Two more people have died of dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, increasing the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh in 2025 to 200, local media reported.

During the same period, 490 more patients were admitted to hospital with viral fever, raising the total number of cases to 47,832 so far in 2025, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

The DGHS stated that the new fatalities were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). According to the DGHS, 76 people died from dengue in September while 866 new cases were reported during the same period.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported in Barishal Division (138), Dhaka Division (100), Dhaka North City Corporation (78), Dhaka South City Corporation (64), Chattogram Division (60), Mymensingh Division (28) and Rangpur Division (22).

Presently, 2359 patients were receiving treatment in hospitals in Bangladesh. A total of 575 people died due to dengue in 2024. The DGHS said that 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries were reported during the same period.

As many as 1,705 people died due to dengue in 2023, making it the the deadliest year on record.

On September 16, the DGHS announced new instructions for public hospitals to ensure treatment of dengue patients. According to the guidelines, all hospitals in Bangladesh must establish dedicated wards for dengue treatment and set up a specialised medical team.

The DGHS believes that this decision will help improve patient care, lower risks and better the quality of hospital services, local media reported. DGHS Director (Hospitals and Clinics) Abu Hossain Md Mainul Ahsan issued the directive.

The DGHS said hospitals must ensure special arrangements for dengue patients undergoing treatment. The hospitals have been asked to ensure facilities for NS-1 tests, emergency care, and sufficient medicines for patients, Bangladesh-based Dhaka Tribune reported.

Patients undergoing treatment for dengue in hospitals should be kept in a designated ward or room and ICU support must be prioritised when required. Furthermore, doctors and nurses have been given special responsibilities.

The directive called for a creation of a board comprising medicine, pediatrics, and other specialist physicians for the treatment of dengue and chikungunya patients. Under the supervision of this board, trained doctors, medical officers and residents will provide care to dengue and chikungunya patients.

According to the directive, the same board and doctors must provide treatment to suspected patients who come to outpatient departments in hospitals. It also ordered hospital directors to send letters to city corporations or municipalities to conduct mosquito eradication and cleanliness drives around hospital premises. In addition, a dengue coordination meeting must be held at hospitals chaired by the director, superintendent and civil surgeon on every Saturday.

--IANS

akl/as