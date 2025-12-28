December 28, 2025 7:55 PM हिंदी

In exile for 17 years, Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman now among 'frontrunners' for Feb polls

Dhaka, Dec 28 (IANS) Tarique Rahman, the son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, returned to the country recently after 17 years in exile and is now expected to emerge as a crucial player in the all-important electoral battle slated for early next year.

Rahman, who opted for self-exile and moved to London in 2008, has been serving as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman since 2018.

With Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh Awami League barred from contesting the elections and Khaleda Zia suffering from chronic ailments, the political space has opened up a vacuum that Rahman is widely expected to fill. While several other players are in contention -- including Jamaat-e-Islami and student-based outfits that emerged after last year’s mass uprising -- Rahman's polished political approach and his mother’s legacy are seen as key factors shaping his political trajectory.

Since his return to Bangladesh, Rahman has faced opposition criticism over his "criminal" past. He was arrested in 2007 on corruption charges and was later exonerated as part of what has been described as a negotiated settlement. He had subsequently stepped away from active politics before taking over the party’s reins as acting chairman several years ago.

Rahman's homecoming is also being viewed as a deliberate political manoeuvre, facilitated by Bangladesh's interim administration, aimed at ensuring a "managed transition" ahead of the polls. The grand welcome accorded to him on arrival further gave the impression of a state-facilitated return.

"The transition from ‘fugitive’ to ‘frontrunner’ was paved not by street agitation alone, but by a series of high-level compacts, most notably the June 2025 London meeting with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. The meeting took place against the backdrop of the Yunus-led interim government becoming embroiled in multiple policy-related controversies, even as radical elements sought to push an anarchic agenda," said a report by International Science for Peace Studies, a research centre focused on South and West Asia.

Rahman’s return to Bangladesh just months ahead of the elections signals both his and the BNP’s intent to be serious contenders in the political race.

Having transitioned from being labelled a “fugitive” to a prime ministerial “frontrunner”, Rahman has also sought to consolidate his position by projecting a “Bangladesh First” narrative, while presenting himself and the BNP as a moderate alternative to radical and Islamist forces.

In a recent address to the public, Rahman articulated an expansive and pluralistic vision of a “safe Bangladesh”, moving beyond rhetorical positioning and invoking Martin Luther King Jr., saying: “I have a plan for the people of my country and for my country.”

