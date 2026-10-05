Bangladesh: Rights body condemns ‘politically motivated’ arrests of 187 children in last six months

Paris, Oct 5 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation on Monday strongly condemned the disturbing pattern of “politically motivated” and “arbitrary arrests” of children in Bangladesh, with 187 minors taken into custody over the last six months under the newly formed BNP government.

In its latest report, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) recorded that as many as 187 children were arbitrarily arrested across the country between April 1 and September 30, 2026, allegedly for peacefully expressing political views associated with the Awami League.

It noted that Bangladesh’s Anti-Terrorism Act was applied in the cases of at least 127 arrested children, raising concerns over the use of stringent anti-terror laws against minors.

According to the report, May recorded the highest number of arbitrary arrests of children, with 60 children arrested. JMBF documented 42 arrests in September, 38 in August, 32 in June, 9 in April and 6 in July.

The rights body said that a total of 74 children were arrested in incidents related to peaceful political processions or flash marches in support of the Awami League, while 57 were arrested in incidents related to preparations for processions or political activities.

“Children’s political affiliation or peaceful expression of their views can never justify their arbitrary arrest or deprivation of liberty. The documented arrest of at least 187 children in six months, and the application of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the cases of 127 children, are deeply concerning. The State has a duty to ensure every child’s safety, dignity, continuity of education, and access to justice,” said Shahanur Islam, Founder President of JMBF.

Highlighting the use of stringent laws, including the Anti-Terrorism Act, the Special Powers Act, the Speedy Trial Act, and the Explosive Substances Act against children, the JMBF said that such measures constitute serious human rights violations.

JMBF called on the government of Bangladesh to immediately end the arbitrary arrest and detention of children on the grounds of political expression, political affiliation, or participation in peaceful processions, assemblies, and political and social activities.

“Cases involving children detained in such incidents must be reviewed promptly, the children released, and politically motivated allegations withdrawn. The use of the Anti-Terrorism Act and other stringent special laws to criminalise children’s peaceful political activities must also end. In all legal proceedings involving children, their age, best interests, and child-sensitive judicial procedures must receive the highest priority, and detention must be considered only as a measure of last resort,” it noted.

--IANS

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