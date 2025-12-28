Bangladesh reports 71 blasphemy-linked attacks on Hindus from June-Dec: Report

Dhaka, Dec 28 (IANS) At least 71 incidents related to blasphemy allegations against Hindu minorities were reported in Bangladesh from June-December this year, Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) said in a report. The HRCBM documented cases from more than 30 districts, including Chandpur, Chattogram, Dinajpur, Lalmonirhat, Sunamganj, Khulna, Comilla, Gazipur, Tangail and Sylhet, according to the report.

Rights group said that the spread and similarity of these cases showcase systemic vulnerability of minorities to religiously framed allegations, rather than isolated incidents.

According to the report, blasphemy allegations in Bangladesh frequently led to police action, mob violence and punishment.

On June 19, Tamal Baidya (22) was arrested in Barishal's Agljhara over alleged derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad, according to a report in Thailand-based Page 3 News.

After three days, Shanto Sutradhar (24) faced protests and unrest in Chandpur's Matlab after facing similar allegations.

A report in Page 3 News said, "One of the most violent episodes was reported on July 27, when Ranjan Roy (17) was arrested in Betgari Union, Rangpur. Following his detention, 22 Hindu homes were vandalised, highlighting how accusations often escalate beyond the individual to target entire communities. Overall, the report lists 71 distinct incidents, including police arrests and FIRs, mob beatings, vandalism of Hindu homes, suspensions and expulsions from educational institutions, and deaths following mob attacks between June 2025 and December 2025."

"It notes that over 90 per cent of the named accused are Hindu, including minors as young as 15 to 17 years. The HRCBM says many cases stem from alleged Facebook posts, which are often disputed, fabricated or traced to hacked accounts. Other incidents are based on verbal accusations made without forensic verification. In several cases, arrests were carried out under mob pressure, even before any formal investigation," it added.

A number of complaints were lodged under the Cyber Security Act, especially against students. Universities and colleges, with students such as Pranaya Kundu (PUST), Bikorno Das Divvya, Tonoy Roy (Khulna University) and Apurbo Pal (North South University) facing suspension, expulsion or police action after allegations of insulting Islam.

On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das (30) was beaten to death and his body set on fire by a mob in Bhaluka over allegations of blasphemy.

A report in Thailand-based Page 3 News stated, "Human rights observers quoted in the HRCBM report stress that the recurring pattern — social media accusations, rapid arrests, mob mobilisation and targeting of Hindu localities — suggests blasphemy allegations are increasingly being used as a trigger for persecution, intimidation and social exclusion. The report concludes that minors and economically vulnerable individuals are disproportionately affected, and warns that without accountability and safeguards, such accusations will continue to endanger minority communities in Bangladesh."

On December 19, a leading international human rights organisation condemned the recent series of “horrific extremist” violent incidents that occurred across Bangladesh. In its statement, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) stated that coordinated attacks at multiple locations on Thursday nights demonstrated that Bangladesh has plunged into a state of extreme insecurity and has gravely failed to fulfill its fundamental responsibilities.

These attacks targeted the offices of the country’s leading newspapers, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star; the national cultural institution Chhayanaut; members of minority communities; the remaining structures of the Bangabandhu Museum—an important symbol of the nation’s history; and the office of the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chattogram. The unrest broke out following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of the radical group Inqilab Mancha.

According to the JMBF, the planned vandalism, arson, and looting of the offices of The Daily Prothom Alo and The Daily Star at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka were not merely attacks on two media outlets but constituted a direct assault on freedom of expression, the pursuit of truth, and independent journalism.

“The endangerment of journalists’ lives and the attempt to rescue them using cranes operated by the Fire Service, instead of deploying helicopters, exposed a stark and disturbing picture of state negligence. The harassment of the President of the Editors’ Council, a senior journalist, during the incident further proves that extremist forces are now emboldened to openly suppress democratic voices,” the rights body stated.

“On the same night, the attack and stone-throwing at the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chattogram not only reflected a severely deteriorated law-and-order situation but also raised serious questions about the government’s irresponsibility and its disregard for international diplomatic norms. An attack on a foreign diplomatic mission has gravely damaged Bangladesh’s international image, for which the current government bears full responsibility,” it added.

--IANS

akl/khz