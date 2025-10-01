October 01, 2025 10:15 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh power vacuum exploited by opportunistic forces: Report

Bangladesh power vacuum exploited by opportunistic forces: Report (File image)

Dhaka, Oct 1 (IANS) Bangladesh has not witnessed a democratic transition, but a power vacuum which was swiftly seized by opportunistic forces, including emboldened Islamists and a complicit opposition, a report cited on Wednesday.

It added that the aftermath resembled a slow-moving civil war, marked by political violence, institutional collapse, and repression.

"This crisis is too deep to be resolved by elections alone. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), eager for a shortcut to power, supported the ban on Awami League — despite AL holding over 30 per cent of the electorate. The Jatiya Party (JP) faces similar threats. Together, these three parties garnered 87 per cent of the vote in 2008. Their exclusion leaves a dangerous void," a report in ‘Northeast News’ detailed.

“Into this vacuum have stepped Islamist forces, primarily Jamaat-e-Islami and the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP). Though lacking broad public support, they are administratively empowered,” it added.

According to the report the calculated power grab in Bangladesh has sparked a socio-political conflict unseen since independence. Without any major faction willing to back down, it said, further violence looms large, leaving peace and stability of the county hanging by a thread.

The report stressed that incidents of violence are rising sharply, with Dhaka-based human rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra (AsK) documenting 441 rape cases between January and June 2025 — already surpassing the last year's total. The use of sexual violence, it said employed as a weapon of intimidation, echoed the tactics of 1971.

"River bodies, those unidentified innocents who have been killed and savagely dumped into rivers, now average 43 recoveries per month — a 20 per cent increase. As of May, 266 journalists faced criminal charges. ASK documented 196 attacks on media workers in just six months. In August alone, two journalists were killed, and an editor took his own life after being censored by Yunus' media team,” the report highlighted.

Minorities, particularly Hindus, the report said, are under siege with graphic videos of Hindu women being stripped and raped circulating online. It added that the Yunus administration blames the attack on the community’s long standing support for Awami League, while most complaints are never filed and rarely any investigation carried out.

The report emphasised that Sufi Muslims are also at risk with government authorities confirming at least 84 attacks on Sufi shrines and dargahs since July 2024.

"It is time that this slide into slow moving civil war is stemmed and the values that formed the core of Bangladesh are protected. If timely action is not taken, Bangladesh risks becoming an unstable, low income and radicalised society. A true recipe for disaster," the report noted.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunts her carefree side, during her trip to the Niagara Falls

Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunts her carefree side, during her trip to the Niagara Falls

Ekler, Blackwell & Yarovyi script world records in 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI

WPAC 2025: Ekler, Blackwell & Yarovyi script world record (Ld)

'Festive booster': Centre releases tax devolution of Rs 1,01,603 crore to state govts

'Festive booster': Centre releases tax devolution of Rs 1,01,603 crore to state govts

Khadi lives on: Weavers of UP’s Mahoba carry forward Gandhi’s vision

Khadi lives on: Weavers of UP’s Mahoba carry forward Gandhi’s vision

MSP hike on rabi crops shows govt commitment: Farmers

MSP hike on rabi crops shows govt commitment: Farmers

Maharashtra: Khadi craze grips Nalasopara ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

Maharashtra: Khadi craze grips Nalasopara ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

PoK leader Shaukat Mir compares Pakistan’s army to ‘a witch bent on killing people’

PoK leader Shaukat Mir compares Pakistan’s army to ‘witch bent on killing people’

Bangladesh: Law Advisor Nazrul says no possibility of lifting ban on Awami League activities (File image)

Bangladesh: Law Advisor Nazrul says no possibility of lifting ban on Awami League activities

Bangladesh: EC directs NCP to choose symbol from official list amid demand for 'Shapla' (File image)

Bangladesh: EC directs NCP to choose symbol from official list amid demand for 'Shapla'

Yogesh Kathuniya stresses the importance of action, not words, after winning yet another silver medal in men's F56 discus throw at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. Photo credit: SAI

WPAC 2025: Yogesh Kathuniya stresses the importance of action, not words, after yet another silver