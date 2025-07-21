Row erupts over one leader holding multiple roles in Bangladesh

Dhaka, July 21 (IANS) A fresh political controversy has emerged in Bangladesh as rival parties clash over one prominent leader simultaneously holding multiple key positions in both the government and the political party, local media reported.

Addressing reporters on Sunday following the 15th day of the second phase of dialogue between political parties and the National Consensus Commission (NCC) of Bangladesh, at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed divulged the details of the meeting.

As political discord emerged, the BNP backed the idea of one person holding multiple roles, including Prime Minister, Leader of the House, and party chief. However, the National Consensus Commission (NCC) of Bangladesh suggested restricting individuals to a single top position, a proposal supported by the National Citizen Party (NCP) and several others.

In contrast, the Jamaat-e-Islami supported the idea of one person holding two roles, the Prime Minister and Leader of the House, but opposed the control of all three positions by one individual.

“There is not much disagreement about the Prime Minister also serving as Leader of the House. But whether the same person should also be the party chief remains a matter of debate. Our party has submitted a written proposal and presented the same argument in earlier discussions,” Bangladesh's leading newspaper, Dhaka Tribune, quoted the BNP leader Salahuddin as saying.

“The option to become prime minister should remain open to the party chief -- it is a democratic right. If the parliamentary party chooses, the leader may become prime minister, or they may nominate someone else. But keeping that option open is crucial. A provision that someone cannot be prime minister simply because they are the party chief would be undemocratic and contrary to the practice of parliamentary democracy,” he added.

Citing a completely divergent view, Ariful Islam Adeeb, senior joint convener of the NCP, said, “One person holding the positions of Prime Minister, party chief, and Leader of the House prevents the development of alternative leadership. We want an end to this tradition.”

While radical Islamist party Jamaat leader Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said that when one individual occupies the positions of Prime Minister, Leader of the House, and party chief, it undermines the political order.

“MPs are unable to speak out, and party leaders and activists live in fear. We believe one person may hold the roles of prime minister and Leader of the House, but not that of party chief. This would help restore balance in the political structure and allow leadership to flourish,” the Jamaat leader stated.

Last month, the second phase of discussions involving 30 political parties and the NCC was launched as political uncertainty and instability continued to grip Bangladesh.

The latest round of talks is aimed at completing the recommendations of various reform commissions set by the interim government and drafting the July Charter. The discussions focused on continuing with the reform commission recommendations that were left unfinished during the first round.

The lack of a clear roadmap for reforms and holding elections has fuelled major political unrest in Bangladesh as leaders from several political parties continue to question the Muhammad Yunus-led government's controversial policies and the poor performance of his dubious advisors.

