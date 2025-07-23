Bangladesh: Political parties walk out in protest over police action after Dhaka plane crash

Dhaka, July 23 (IANS) At least three political parties of Bangladesh staged a walkout on Wednesday, protesting against "law enforcement's action on students and guardians" after the recent horrific aircraft crash in Dhaka, as the National Consensus Commission began the 18th day of its second-round dialogue.

The death toll from Monday's plane crash into the Milestone School and College campus in the capital has climbed to 32, the majority of the victims being children, local media reported.

The political parties that demonstrated a 10-minute symbolic walkout included the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Bangladesh Socialist Party (BASAD), and Bangladesh JASAD.

"A heart-wrenching incident occurred at Milestone College. Teachers, students, and guardians protesting the tragedy were attacked. In light of recent events, we cannot remain here without registering our protest. We will therefore step out for 10 minutes," Bangladesh’s leading newspaper 'The Daily Star' quoted CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince as saying.

Massive protests erupted at the crash site on Tuesday, and also outside the Secretariat building in the country's capital, with the students demanding the immediate resignation of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government's Education Advisor and Education Secretary.

The interim government's law and education advisors, along with Yunus's Press Secretary, who visited the institute for a site inspection following the tragic crash, faced a strong protest from students who demanded their resignations, stating that the information provided by the government related to the crash is inaccurate.

The protestors demanded publication of a correct list of the names of the deceased and those injured, along with the compensation details for the families of the victims.

Local media reported that at least 75 students were injured during the police crackdown on the protests and were subsequently treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Milestone School and College on Wednesday announced the formation of a seven-member committee to determine the actual number of casualties, injuries, and missing persons, amid protests by students demanding the release of the accurate figures of the victims.

“At 1:12 pm on the 21st of July (Monday), an Air Force aircraft suddenly crashed onto the school building of the permanent Diabari campus. Many young students, teachers, staff, and guardians were injured or killed at the scene. To determine the actual number of injured, deceased, and missing students and others, and to prepare a list along with addresses, a committee comprising officials, faculty members, guardians, and students has been formed. The committee will complete its work and submit a report within three working days,” read a statement issued by the institution.

The committee is headed by the college’s Principal Mohammad Ziaul Alam, which includes Vice Principal Masud Alam, Headmistress Khadija Akter, Coordinator Lutfunnesa Lopa, guardian Moniruzzaman Molla, and two student representatives, Maruf Bin Ziaur Rahman and Tasnim Bhuiyan.

--IANS

scor/as