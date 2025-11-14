November 14, 2025 10:26 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: NCP to sign July Charter only after Yunus govt provides clarity on implementation

Dhaka, Nov 14 (IANS) National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary on Friday announced that his party will sign the July Charter only after the Bangladesh interim government provides clarity on its implementation, referendum framework, and reform process, local media reported.

While addressing a press conference in Dhaka on Friday, Patwary said, "The implementation order, the referendum, and the reform process remain vague. We will sign the July Charter only after these matters are clarified."

He said that the four-question package proposed by the government for the referendum lacked specificity, Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, reported. He stated, "The points labelled A to D must be clearly explained."

Nasiruddin Patwary said that the Bangladesh government is deepening the ongoing political crisis instead of resolving it. He said, "We still have no clear roadmap on how the referendum and the national election will be held on the same day."

Raising objections on two points, he said, "First, the implementation order of the July Charter must be explicit, and second, the reform process and referendum cannot be used as a vote bank tool for any party; such actions will ultimately lead to public rejection."

NCP leader said that the new charter may have legal basis; however, it does not have moral legitimacy.

Earlier on Thursday, the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami accused the interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus of creating confusion by announcing that national elections and a referendum would be held simultaneously in the first half of February 2026.

In his address to the people of Bangladesh on Thursday, Yunus said, "The referendum will take place in the first half of February, simultaneously with the general election. This will not in any way hinder the goals of reform; rather, it will make the election more festive and cost-effective."

Following the announcement, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, speaking on behalf of the eight-party alliance at a press briefing on Thursday night in Dhaka, condemned the decision and called for its immediate withdrawal.

“For the charter to be effective, the referendum must be held before the national election. But he has again created confusion by saying that the referendum and the election will be held together. We condemn this and call upon him to withdraw the statement,” The Daily Star, quoted the Jamaat leader as saying.

Taher further said, "The Chief Advisor gave two flimsy reasons -- that holding the election and referendum together would save some money. Yes, it may save a little, but state budgets are meant for national needs. The expenditure in this case is negligible compared to the benefits to the nation."

He added that protest rallies would continue across Bangladesh as part of the eight-Islamist parties' simultaneous movement to press home their five-point demands, including holding a referendum before the polls and issuing an order to implement the July Charter.

Bangladesh continues to face growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, remain at loggerheads over reform proposals.

--IANS

int/akl/dan

