October 25, 2025 9:12 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: NCP refuses to sign July Charter until draft implementation order is reviewed

Bangladesh: NCP refuses to sign July Charter until draft implementation order is reviewed

Dhaka, Oct 25 (IANS) As political tensions continue to mount in Bangladesh, the National Citizen Party (NCP) on Saturday said that it will withhold signing the July Charter until it reviews the draft implementation order, local media reported.

Addressing journalists following the meeting between NCP representatives and the National Consensus Commission in Dhaka, Akhter Hossen, the member secretary of the NCP, warned that no political pressure should turn the charter into an instrument of deception.

“The commission informed us that an order for implementing the July Charter has been prepared, which we see as progress. However, they have not yet presented the details of the order to us, so we cannot be optimistic at this point. Signing the July charter would have been just a formality. We have told the commission that the draft order and its scope must be clear to the public. We will decide about signing after reviewing these,” Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune quoted the NCP leader as saying.

“One party wants to erase the July charter, and another wants to disrupt it. We have emphasised ensuring that the charter is not turned into an instrument of deception under any pressure,” he alleged, without naming any parties.

Reiterating the party’s demand to allocate Shapla (water lily) as its electoral symbol, Hossen said, “We want to contest the election under the Shapla symbol.”

Meanwhile, amid the boycott of several political parties, including the National Citizen Party(NCP) and four leftist parties, the July Charter was signed on October 17 by the Chief Advisor to the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, members of the National Consensus Commission and leaders of different political parties.

On the other hand, with the growing political upheaval, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) proposed holding a referendum to implement the July National Charter alongside the national elections in February 2026, while the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami and NCP argued it should be held before the election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically-elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, have been at the loggerheads over reform proposals.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

FC Goa begin title defence at home against Jamshedpur FC in the Super Cup 2025 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Sunday. Photo credit: FC Goa

Super Cup 2025: FC Goa begin title defence at home against Jamshedpur FC

I went and received the National Award from the President with cow dung in my fingernails, says Nithya Menen (Photo Credit: Nithya Menen/Instagram)

I went and received the National Award from the President with cow dung in my fingernails, says Nithya Menen

Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Will forget about today and focus on all the good we’ve been doing, says South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt on seven-wicket defeat to Australia in Women's ODI World Cup match in Indore on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Women's World Cup: Will forget about today and focus on all the good we’ve been doing, says SA captain Wolvaardt on defeat to Australia

Pakistan has turned Kashmir into world's longest-running terror-export project: Report

Pakistan has turned Kashmir into world's longest-running terror-export project: Report

Kriti Sanon says 'I’ll always be proud of' Do Patti as the film turns 1

Kriti Sanon says 'I’ll always be proud of' Do Patti as the film turns 1

Pakistani military's obsession with grandeur poses danger to country: Report (File image)

Pakistani military's obsession with grandeur poses danger to country: Report

Bangladesh: NCP refuses to sign July Charter until draft implementation order is reviewed

Bangladesh: NCP refuses to sign July Charter until draft implementation order is reviewed

Masquerading as community groups, Khalistani extremist networks continue to target disillusioned youth

Masquerading as community groups, Khalistani extremist networks continue to target disillusioned youth

Pak national sentenced to 40 years in US prison for transporting weapons (File image)

Pak national sentenced to 40 years in US prison for transporting weapons