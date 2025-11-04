Bangladesh: NCP alleges attempt to derail Feb 2026 election by faction within Yunus-led interim govt

Dhaka, Nov 4 (IANS) In a growing political dispute ahead of next year’s election in Bangladesh, the National Citizen Party (NCP) accused a section within the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus of attempting to sabotage the February 2026 polls, local media reported.

Addressing a press conference in Dhaka on Monday evening, the NCP leaders alleged that the interim government has shifted the responsibility for implementing the July Charter, including the referendum, onto political parties instead of taking the initiative, a move they described as “unrealistic.”

"We see a tendency to derail both the reform process and the election,” Bangladeshi media outlet BSS quoted NCP member secretary Akhtar Hossain as saying during the press briefing.

The NCP leader also called on the interim government to take responsibility and issue an executive order for the full implementation of the July Charter.

“The reform commission formulated its recommendations following extensive consultations with all major political parties. The expectation was that the government would issue an implementing order based on this consensus. Instead, by holding a press conference and asking parties to hold further talks for another week, the government appears to be playing ‘snake and ladder ludo’ with these critical reforms,” Hossain stated.

Earlier on Monday, Bangladesh’s advisory council of the interim government led by Yunus, expressed concern over growing differences among the country’s political parties regarding the implementation of the July Charter, local media reported.

Addressing reporters following a meeting of the Council of Advisors in Dhaka, Law Advisor Asif Nazrul urged the political parties to hold discussions among themselves and present a unified direction to the interim government without delay.

Nazrul stressed that if the political parties do not agree on a common decision within a week, the government will act on its own.

“We are seeking a united opinion on the timing of the referendum, its content, and the order for implementing the July Charter, preferably within a week. If the political parties fail to provide a united stance, the government will proceed in its own way,” he stated.

Bangladesh continues to face growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads over reform proposals.

