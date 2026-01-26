Bangladesh missing World Cup part of damage; lack of governance, vision paralysing domestic cricket: Report

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Bangladesh cricket has plunged into one of its most turbulent chapters, following the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to exclude the team from the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India, according to a Bangladeshi media report.

"This is not merely the pain of missing a global tournament – Bangladesh cricket is passing through what may be its most fragile phase in history. In such moments, resilience is only meaningful when guided by a clear mission and vision, something that currently appears to be missing," observed a news article in The Daily Star on Monday.

The World Cricketers’ Association, which acts as a global representative body for professional cricketers, described the move as "a sad moment for the game", capturing the widespread dismay among fans in a nation where cricket is a passion as much as a sport, it added.

Overall, the article holds the country’s cricket administration and officials responsible for the pathetic state of affairs.

"Missing out on the World Cup is only part of the damage. Domestic cricket remains largely paralysed. Although the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) managed to conclude, controversy followed it to the finish line. As the tournament ended, a match-fixing scandal surfaced, adding yet another chapter to a growing list of irregularities," it stated.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), led by former captain Aminul Islam Bulbul, is facing mounting internal strife, the analysis added.

"Following allegations of involvement in match-fixing in the BPL, BCB Director Muhammad Mukhlesur Rahman was forced to step down from his role as Audit Committee Chairman. Another franchise adviser publicly raised fixing allegations via a Facebook Live session, further eroding public trust," it said.

The fallout has triggered resignations, including influential director Ishtiaque Sadeque, and exposed bitter disputes among board members, the analysis shared.

The crisis has deepened with the reinstatement of controversial figures, such as M. Najmul Islam, who had previously been removed for derogatory remarks about players, said the newspaper. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Test team captain Najmul Hossain Shanto voiced frustration over the uncertainty of domestic schedules, underscoring the widening gap between the board and cricketers.

The article termed the BCB's move to recall "the country’s most successful cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan, who is currently in exile" as a "sensational idea", being viewed by many as an attempt to mask failure.

"For many, the move lacks logic and appears to be a desperate and misguided effort to divert attention from the ongoing turmoil surrounding the World Cup exclusion," it asserted.

Now, the ICC has confirmed Scotland would replace Bangladesh in the tournament, with the BCB conceding it would not pursue arbitration.

The article summed up Bangladesh’s exclusion from the World Cup as more than a missed tournament, symbolising a broader collapse in governance and vision. With domestic cricket paralysed and international participation halted, the sport faces its most fragile moment in history. Unless the BCB charts a clear roadmap, Bangladesh risks losing not just matches, but its cherished cricketing identity, it said.

"Bangladesh cricket is, quite literally, struggling to stay afloat in a sea of sorrow, not only because of exclusion, but because a fight without purpose, clarity, and vision rarely leads to recovery," it added.

--IANS

jb/vd