August 28, 2025 11:03 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: Minority representation missing in new judicial appointments

Bangladesh: Minority representation missing in new judicial appointments (File image)

Dhaka, Aug 28 (IANS) Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) on Thursday expressed disappointment over the absence of representation of minority communities among the newly-appointed judges in the country.

It stated that 25 judges were appointed as Additional Judges of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court in Bangladesh. Among them, nine are judicial officers, nine are lawyers, and seven are law officers.

"The complete absence of individuals from religious and ethnic minority communities in these appointments is extremely regrettable. It is particularly concerning because, although minorities constitute about 10 per cent of the country's population, not a single person from these communities is included among the 25 newly appointed judges," read a statement issued by the BHBCUC.

On behalf of the Council, President Nim Chandra Bhowmik, Executive President Ushatan Talukder, Senior Vice-President Nirmal Rozario, and Acting General Secretary Monindra Kumar Nath have expressed grave concern and outrage over the matter.

Local media reported that Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, in consultation with the Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, made the new appointments, raising the number of HC judges to 113, late Monday night.

On Tuesday, the Chief Justice administered the oath to the 25 newly-appointed judges.

Among the appointees, Deputy Attorney General Lutfur Rahman, the father-in-law of the National Citizen Party's Chief Coordinator (North) Sarjis Alam, has been appointed as an additional judge of the High Court. A Supreme Court lawyer, Rahman, was earlier elevated to Deputy Attorney General after last year’s July demonstrations, Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported.

Last month, the Bangladesh's Awami League party strongly condemned the “weaponization” of the judiciary and the ongoing "state-sponsored persecution" under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in the country.

“Judges are now dictated by Yunus-backed mobs inside the court. To deny legal rights of arbitrarily detained victims, the regime sponsored attacks on lawyers who seek to provide legal services, eroding fairness and transparency from the judiciary. These series of state-sponsored repression and impunity for the attackers clearly testified that the judiciary has fallen to mob rule,” the party stated.

Since the ouster of the democratically-elected government of Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina, several judges and lawyers who served during her tenure were arrested on fabricated grounds. Experts reckon these latest appointments as a political ploy to serve the agenda of the Muhammad Yunus–led interim government

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

CM Patel launches Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference; first edition in Mehsana on Oct 9

CM Patel launches Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference; first edition in Mehsana on Oct 9

Govinda & Sunita Ahuja dances at Ganpati Visarjan after debunking divorce rumors

Govinda & Sunita Ahuja dances at Ganpati Visarjan after debunking divorce rumors

Indian professionals in Tokyo welcome PM Modi’s push for global partnerships

Indian professionals in Tokyo welcome PM Modi’s push for global partnerships

Gujarat to host 70th Filmfare Awards in 2025; state signs MoU with worldwide media

Gujarat to host 70th Filmfare Awards in 2025; state signs MoU with worldwide media

Team Betkuchi High School, Assam, beats Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School from West Bengal to win Junior Girls' title in the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament in New Delhi on Thursday.

64th Subroto Cup: Assam team beats team from West Bengal to win Junior Girls' title

'Moment of pride for Gujarat': CM Bhupendra Patel on inauguration of end-to-end OSAT facility in Sanand

'Moment of pride for Gujarat': CM Bhupendra Patel on inauguration of end-to-end OSAT facility in Sanand

Parag Tyagi misses late wife Shefali Jariwala as Bappa visits their home this year

Parag Tyagi misses late wife Shefali Jariwala as Bappa visits their home this year

Four players locked for lead in a tight battle in 12th Leg of WPGT at the Clover Greens in Hosur (T.N.) on Thursday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Four players locked for lead in a tight battle in 12th Leg of WPGT

Bihar Women’s Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav over remarks on PM Modi’s mother

Bihar Women’s Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav over remarks on PM Modi’s mother

Confident that my visits to Japan and China would further national interests and priorities: PM Modi

Confident that my visits to Japan and China would further national interests and priorities: PM Modi